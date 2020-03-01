Finding an antidote in hope

OWOSSO — Karl Manke’s new novel, “Hope From Heaven,” takes a deep dive into the themes of forgiveness, redemption and life after death.
It’s the first of Manke’s 10 books to be adapted into a movie, set to be shot this spring in western Michigan by Lansing-based Collective Development, co-owned by Corunna-based author and filmmaker Anthony Hornus.
“When Karl told me about his latest work in progress several months ago, the contemporary ‘Hope From Heaven,’ me and my business/creative partner, DJ Perry, took a read on a rough manuscript,” Hornus said.
“DJ and I are both longtime writers, but he immediately gravitated to the story, so he wrote the screenplay.”
Manke said he is excited to see his work appear on the big screen, a place he believes his other books deserve to occupy as well. But such things take time, he knows.
“I understand it takes 15 years to become an overnight sensation,” Manke said with a chuckle. “So this is the next step in being an overnight sensation. I’m hoping the movie will springboard my books on a more national level.”
“Hope From Heaven,” set in the Midwest, is about sisters who are as close as twins can be. Then both are attacked by an unknown assailant. One sister dies while the other is revived following a near-death experience. During the experience, the sister in heaven identifies their attacker to the surviving twin and issues a strange command: Forgive the killer.
Manke studied many accounts of near-death experiences in the course of researching the book. He also thought about an experience his mother, Aristine Manke, had when she “died” during surgery.
Karl Manke, 72, was only 12 when it happened, but recalls vividly what she told him.
“She was in heaven. She heard beautiful music, felt a wonderful sense of peace and didn’t want to come back,” he said. “Afterward, she had no fear of death.”
One of the purposes for writing “Hope From Heaven,” Manke said, was to help free readers from the fear of death.
“The book has a real spiritual undertone, without being dogmatic, that touches the spirit of every human,” he said.
In the novel, the surviving sister has a hard time forgiving her assailant and the murderer of her twin. But the hate she feels is rotting her soul.
“(It’s like) you taking the poison, hoping the other person dies,” he said. “Hate comes with no effort. It’s hard to forgive until you reach the point where it’s easier to forgive than to continue to exhaust yourself with hate.”
Manke, who publishes his books through his own company, Curwood Publishing, has penned 10 books since 2012, spanning — even redefining — various genres. They are: “Hope From Heaven,” “Re-Wired,” “Harsens Island Revenge,” “The Adventures of Railcar Rogues,” “Unintended Consequences,” “The Prodigal Father,” “Secrets, Lies and Dreams,” “Age of Shame,” “The Scourge of Captain Seavey” and “Gone to Pot.”
Manke’s books are big sellers in Michigan, having appeared on best seller lists in Traverse City, the home of Horizon Books, a book store where Manke has presented many book-signing events.
In his next novel, which is underway but not yet titled, Manke said he is following a pair of slaves and their families through the generations, from 1807 through today.
Born in Frankfort, Manke has spent most of his life in Owosso. He and his wife Carolyn Manke have twin daughters and five grandchildren. A graduate of Michigan State University, Manke is well known in the Owosso area as the owner of Karl Manke’s Barber & Beauty.
Soon, in addition to author and barber, Manke will be adding “author of book made into movie.”
“We’re so happy for Karl and his biggest supporter, his wife Carolyn,” Hornus said. “When an author sees his or her work transcend the page to a movie, TV or computer screen, it’s special.”
“Hope From Heaven” and Manke’s other books are available at Books and Beans, the Shiawassee Arts Center, and Karl Manke’s Barber & Beauty in Owosso, or at karlmanke.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.