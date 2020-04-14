OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival Board of Directors this morning announced this year’s event has been canceled.
“It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of the Curwood Festival announces the cancellation of this year’s festival,” the group said in a press release. “Time has come to take care of our community, to act responsibly and to focus on the goal of overcoming this pandemic as soon as possible. As much as we would like to carry on with Owosso’s premier event, the health and safety of our patrons, volunteers, and vendors is of utmost importance to us, and in accordance with the current environment we feel that is a necessary decision.”
The state of Michigan currently is under a “stay home, stay safe” order requiring people to remain at home and travel only for essential business, in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. The order is set to expire at the end of April, but there is no guarantee the state will drop restrictions after that date.
“The Curwood Board has been working tirelessly over the last nine months planning the 43rd annual Curwood Festival and we are heartbroken to not see our work come to fruition,” the release said. “This decision was not taken lightly, we understand the financial and social impact the festival brings to the Owosso Community. The Curwood Festival is an Owosso tradition that works seamlessly with the city of Owosso, the Owosso Public Schools, our generous sponsors and our many volunteers.”
According to the press release, the board is putting together a committee to work with sponsors to answer their questions and concerns about festival sponsorships.
“Like many other festivals and community celebrations scheduled for 2020, the Curwood Festival has faced many challenges over the past month,” the group said. “The Curwood Board is looking forward to our 2021 festival when we will be able to enjoy time with our Curwood family and friends. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this uncertain time.
The festival had been slated for the first full weekend in June, June 4-7. The festival highlights the life and career of novelist James Oliver Curwood, who penned dozens of books — many of which were turned into films — during the early 20th century. His “castle” writing studio stands alongside the Shiawassee River near downtown Owosso.
