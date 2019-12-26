“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” hit theaters this past weekend, and it provided an entertaining, if somewhat disappointing, ending to Disney’s newest trilogy that leaves fans, critics, and everyone in between wanting more.
What Disney tried to do was a course correction, and that’s why Episode 9 was directed by JJ Abrams, who also directed “The Force Awakens.”
After “The Last Jedi” infuriated fans and brought out the worst from a toxic fanbase that despised the “woke politics,” female leads, plot holes and weak script, the fans must have thought “The Rise of Skywalker” was, by itself, a good movie. And it was, if only taken by itself.
But it’s very far from perfect, and nowhere near being in the league of “The Empire Strikes Back,” or “Return of the Jedi.” It’s an enjoyable romp through a galaxy far, far away.
If you don’t look too closely or pay attention to the plot.
It just felt rushed. But that’s only natural when you change writers and directors numerous times over the course of a trilogy.
Even the prequels, near-universally reviled by the same fans that loathed “The Last Jedi,” are better than Disney’s foray into Star Wars.
When George Lucas sold Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012 for $4 billion, he handed Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Lucasfilm CEO Kathleen Kennedy three complete script outlines.
It is patently obvious Disney had no intention of following that original story arc, and the latest trilogy is proof.
In Iger’s recent book, he helpfully pointed out that Disney was under no obligation to follow those scripts.
They didn’t. This is no longer the Star Wars of George Lucas. It could and should have been better.
Lucas gave an interview last week in which he said he felt “betrayed” at Disney’s changes to the course of Star Wars.
There are too many instances of fan service, too many plot holes, and missed opportunities for character development.
And the critics agree. According to Rotten Tomatoes, only 55 percent of critics recommend the movie.
Yet 86 percent of fans like it, according to Rotten Tomatoes. So it appears the critics don’t care for the course correction, but the fans seem to.
“The Rise of Skywalker” represents the lowest-ever opening weekend for a Star Wars film, with $175 million taken in.
For any other intellectual property, that’s historic.
But it seems to be a trend with the latest trilogy.
Disney needs to get serious about Star Wars movies. Yet not all is gloomy.
“The Mandalorian” is doing well in Disney+, and is well-written and received by nearly the entire fan base.
Recent video games prove everything is fine in that department.
Even before “The Rise of Skywalker” was released, Disney said they were taking a break from any Star Wars until at least 2022.
And that’s the best thing they can do. Take a step back, get a new writing and directing team, and be willing to take risks.
Because that’s what they tried to do with the newest trilogy — please everyone.
And it didn’t work.
Rating: 7/10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.