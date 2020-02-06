DURAND — Two boys are vying for this year’s title of Durand Railroad Days 2020 Prince.
Branson Braize and Joshua Raschke are competing. Each contestant has a sponsoring business at which collection canisters are placed for voting. Voting begins Friday and ends Feb. 21. Each cent collected in the contestant’s canister will equal one vote. The money raised will fund Railroad Days events.
Contestants will receive a participation ribbon and a copy of their photograph. The winner will also receive a $100 scholarship check, crown and sash.
The contestant who collects the most votes will be announced at the 2020 royalty crowning ceremony Mrch 13 in the grand ballroom of Durand Union Station.
The 2020 Railroad Days prince will represent the 45th annual Railroad Days Festival May 14-17t The prince will appear in various parades and community functions throughout the year.
Joshua Raschke is the son of Herberta and Jeffrey Raschke of Durand. He is 7 and is in first grade at Bertha Neal Elementary.
He has an older sister, Hailee, and two dogs, Morpheus and Leo. Joshua enjoys arts and crafts and playing “Minecraft” on his tablet. He is also involved in baseball. Shaw’s Pharmacy and Gifts sponsors him.
Branson Baize is the son of Patrick Baize and Jessica Kregger of Durand. He is 7 and is in the second grade at Robert Kerr Elementary. He has a sister, Brittany, and a brother, Dean. Joshua enjoys playing with his dog, Thumper, and his cats, Tucker, Blue and Oreo.
He likes to build with Legos and loves dinosaurs. Joshua also plays basketball. Riverside Market is his sponsor.
