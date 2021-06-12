OWOSSO — SUMMERPraise!, the southern gospel Sunday evening concert season will open July 11 with Hendersonville, Tennessee, artists Tribute Quartet.
The concert will start at 7:30 p.m. at the Don and Metta Mitchell Amphitheater for The Performing Arts, 225 N. Water St. The Owosso Church of the Nazarene, 1865 S. N-52, is the alternate rain site.
A 10-minute prelude of public hymn singing will precede each concert.
The rest of the season includes:
July 18 — The Thurstons from Holt.
July 25 — Final Harvest, a trio from Rochester, New York.
Aug. 1 — The Sound from Washington.
Aug. 8 — The Foresters from Burton.
Aug. 15 — Stronghold Quartet from Fowlerville.
Concert attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. A donation will be taken to help support the ministry of the featured groups.
The Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club will be selling popcorn, water, and soft drinks.
For additional information, call Lynn or Diana Webster at (989) 723-1288 or (517) 304-9292.
