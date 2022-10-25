OWOSSO — Safe to say, Jill Davis is fine.
Davis, who owns Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, took home top marks from the celebrity chef judges on the penultimate episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” to advance to the season finale. Davis and three other contestants will compete for $25,000 and a spot in the Food Network magazine in the finale of the show.
Going into the show’s elimination round, “The Killer,” Davis was visibly emotional when host John Henson told the contestants they had two hours to make a trio of mirror glaze entremets that were reflections of their worst nightmare. Davis said she had never made an entremet before and hadn’t covered it in culinary school.
“There’s just a lot going on, but we’re fine. We’re all fine. We’re all fine. Right, guys?” Davis asked with a look to her fellow contestants. “Everybody’s fine.”
For the challenge, Davis made a hazelnut sponge cake with molasses nut caramel, chocolate orange mousse and passion fruit gelée. She said that her worst nightmare was sloths.
“Have you seen their claws? I’m going to expose them for the demons they really are,” Davis said. Davis used modeling chocolate to make the claws to go with her demon sloth faces.
Despite never having made an entremet before, Davis scored high with judges Zac Young, Carla Hall and Stephanie Boswell. Henson later announced the judges selected Davis’ confection as the best of the round, earning her a spot in the finale.
“Hello Halloween Baking Championship. Oh my God, it’s so amazing,” Hall said. “It almost tastes like an adult peanut, butter and jelly with a little texture, which I love. Well done.”
“You somehow took the cutest, sweetest, slow-moving, lovely animal and turned it into our nightmare,” Young said.
“I will say I wish that this mousse was a little bit softer,” Boswell said. “It’s gotten a little bit grainy in the setup, but I love that all of these flavors melt into each other.”
Davis also fared well in “The Thriller,” where contestants had to make a plate of éclairs, taking inspiration from a classic cocktail which they selected. Davis ended up with the Last Word cocktail and she made a plate of lime éclairs with gin lime curd and cherry mousse.
“I think your wink-wink to the cocktail with the cherry and the pick is absolutely in play,” Young said.
Kristi Descher, a chef instructor from Valencia, California, who Davis partnered with to construct a hedge maze cake that won top honors in a previous episode, was sent to the 13th floor after her entremet failed to impress the judges.
The season finale of “Halloween Baking Championship” will air at 9 p.m. Monday on Food Network.
