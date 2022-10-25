Halloween Baking

Owosso baker Jill Davis received top billing from the judges for her entremet, pictured here, on “Halloween Baking Championship.”

 Screenshot/Food Network

OWOSSO — Safe to say, Jill Davis is fine.

Davis, who owns Drizzle Cakes and Bakes in Owosso, took home top marks from the celebrity chef judges on the penultimate episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” to advance to the season finale. Davis and three other contestants will compete for $25,000 and a spot in the Food Network magazine in the finale of the show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.