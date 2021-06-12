OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival Kids Day and Pedal Tractor Pull crowned multiple winners June 5.
Each contestant rode a mini pedal tractor and pulled a weight as far as they could toward the finish line. Winners include:
Girls Ages 3-4: Elora Faner
Boys Ages 3-4: Kaison Garga, Mason Helvie, Cameron Shuster, Deryck Borrow
Girls 5-6: Martha Faner
Boys 5-6: Deaglan Camp, Levi Bennett, Bentley Borrow, Jax Watkins
Girls 7-8: Abby Verlinde, Rosie Anderson, Jamie Winfrey
Boys 7-8: Grant Cherry
Girls 9-10: Elizabeth Verlinde, Janelle Winfrey, Mia Hastings, Ella Watkins
Boys 9-10: Vance Otto, Bernard Kemp, Caleb Demerly
