OWOSSO — The Curwood Festival Kids Day and Pedal Tractor Pull crowned multiple winners June 5.

Each contestant rode a mini pedal tractor and pulled a weight as far as they could toward the finish line. Winners include:

Girls Ages 3-4: Elora Faner

Boys Ages 3-4: Kaison Garga, Mason Helvie, Cameron Shuster, Deryck Borrow

Girls 5-6: Martha Faner

Boys 5-6: Deaglan Camp, Levi Bennett, Bentley Borrow, Jax Watkins

Girls 7-8: Abby Verlinde, Rosie Anderson, Jamie Winfrey

Boys 7-8: Grant Cherry

Girls 9-10: Elizabeth Verlinde, Janelle Winfrey, Mia Hastings, Ella Watkins

Boys 9-10: Vance Otto, Bernard Kemp, Caleb Demerly

