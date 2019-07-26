OWOSSO — The Owosso Community Players group has announced the cast for “Matilda the Musical,” which is in rehearsals with an opening set for Sept. 6 at the Lebowsky Center.
Based on the story by Roald Dahl, the musical tells the story of a clever young girl (portrayed by Alexis Bruner) who stands up to her unloving parents (Megan Meyer and Michael Windnagle) and faces the challenges of dealing with the school’s mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, portrayed by Garrett Bradley in his first on-stage role since becoming OCP’s Artistic Director five years ago.
Other roles include Mary Maurer as the kind teacher, Miss Honey; Elijah Whiteside as Matilda’s brother, Michael Wormwood; AnnaMaria Horn as Mrs. Phelps; Connor Miller as Bruce; Ava Louch as Lavender; Issac Orr as Rudolpho Claire Ladaga as The Acrobat; Evan Worden as Nigel; Quinn Schemenauer as Hortensia; Kenny Evans as Eric; Symphony Horn as Alice; Isaac Feldpausch as Tommy; Isla Britten as Amanda; Alissa Britten as Doctor; and Trevor McMinn as Sergei.
Ensemble members include Stephanie Banghart, Nichole Brooks, Rachael Dahl, Taylor Engel, Ava Fett, Frankie Nevin, Levi Heck, Sarah Horn, Zion Horn, Lydia Fenner, Alexis Golab, Gabby Grover, Natalie Jaime, Claudia Kenny, Emerson Massey, Olivia McIntyre, Lily Michael-Davis, Aspen Mills, Alexia Munger, Madison Sadler, Emma Smith, Megan Smith, Isabelle Sumner, Alice Banghart, Marissa Rowe, Ava Poag, Nicole Neuman, Emilia Escamilla, Tayloe Spielman, Isla Sule, and Carly White.
A live orchestra will be conducted by Jill Boots.
Co-directors Bradley and Erica Duffield expanded the original number of children in the Broadway production.
“We had a huge turnout at auditions,“ Duffield said, “and we tripled the number of children’s roles in order to give more kids the opportunity to be on stage.”
Performances are 8 p.m. Sept. 6, 7 13, 14; and 3 p.m. Sept. 7, 8, 14, and 15.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $23 for students and seniors and $18 for children age 12 and under. All prices include a $2 service charge.
Tickets are available at owossoplayers.com or by calling (989) 723-4003 . Box office hours are listed on the website.
