Voters chose former two-time All-Area Player of the Year Carson Vincent as the winner in The Argus-Press’ “Greatest of All-Time Tournament” online contest.
Vincent edged Kristen Long in the final matchup, winning 53% of the vote. Over 1,700 votes were cast in the matchup, which was hosted on the sports department’s Twitter account.
Participants spent the last two weeks voting in an NCAA Tournament-style bracket that featured former area players that had scored 1,000 career points.
The Final Four was Thursday through Saturday, with Long defeating former Perry standout Kelsey Finch. Vincent advanced by topping Corunna alumnus M.J. Myles.
The late Vincent starred for Ovid-Elsie’s basketball team, winning Argus-Press Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. He was set to play for Mid Michigan College before his death in September 2018.
Long, a former Durand star, ranks third on the area’s all-time scoring list and was All-Area Player of the Year in 2011. She played college basketball at Wayne State.
