PERRY — The theme of this year’s homecoming at Perry High School is “doomsday,” featuring such parade floats as “Alien Invasion” (seniors), “Zombie Apocalypse” (juniors), “Robot Take-Over” (sophomores) and “Natural Disaster” (freshmen).
The big game against Stockbridge is set for 7 p.m. Oct. 11. An hour before, at 6 p.m., the homecoming parade begins with parade marshal Ellen Liestenfeltz, a retired PHS Spanish teacher. Parade lineup starts at 5:15 p.m. on Willow Street.
The homecoming dance is 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 12.
Spirit Week kicks off Monday with Blackout Day. Tuesday is TV Shows Day, Wednesday is Class Color Day, Thursday is Doomsday, and Friday is Red and White Day.
The senior homecoming court is Elizabeth Poirier, Jaylyn Hewitt, Kaylee Konecny, Emily Rathbun, Emma Emmons, Tyler Bogner, Brody Kassa, Bryce Daniel, Brodie Crim and CJ King.
Homecoming class representatives are sophomores Jason Larner and Kallei Brown, freshmen Nic Barber and Sydney Rose, and juniors Elaina Crowe and Eli Blumerich.
