Success Group Mortgage and Servicing expands to Hawaii

PAHOA, Hawaii — Owosso-based Success Group Mortgage and Servicing, 113 W. Exchange St., this week announced it has expanded operations to Hawaii with former Owosso residents Jeff Deason and Karen Marumoto operating the new office.
Deason previously was president of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and Marumoto was the exhibits director at The Shiawassee Arts Center.
“When we made the decision to move to Hawaii, we wanted to find a way to stay connected to the Owosso business community. We see SGMS as a company that is contributing so much to the area, it was the obvious choice for us to help them continue to grow, while growing our own business in Pahoa,” Deason said in a press release.
In addition to offering home financing in Michigan and Hawaii, SGMS is also licensed in Florida and is in the process of adding California.
“When starting our company almost three years ago, we had no intention of expanding into other states, but we’ve been really fortunate of adding the right people across the country to make it very natural for us to grow in other areas,” Jim Woodworth, CEO of SGMS, said in a press release.
SGMS is Shiawassee County’s only licensed mortgage broker, lender and servicer. It assists borrowers with home purchases, refinances, and debt consolidation.
