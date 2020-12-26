OWOSSO — Employees at Lume Cannabis Company’s Owosso store this week delivered sandwiches, sweets and snacks to Owosso firefighters and police officers as a “thank you” for their efforts to protect the Owosso community, the company announced in a press release.
“Our Owosso police officers and firefighters are the everyday heroes who are keeping our community safe and rushing to the aid of the sick and injured — including those with COVID-19,” said Pete Yerian, Lume Owosso store manager. “To say ‘thank you,’ our team at Lume Owosso dropped off trays of sandwiches, fruits and vegetables and cookies to these first responders for everything they do.”
Lume’s store in Owosso, 116 N. Washington St., sells cannabis products for medical patients and adult-use customers.
