OWOSSO — Consumers Energy Tuesday announced it is spending $750,000 in support of Michigan businesses bu matching gift card purchases through 63 chambers of commerce across the state.
According to Consumers Energy, the Our Town program is providing holiday shoppers with a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards they buy through local chambers and downtown organizations. Consumers Energy is providing $5,000 to $40,000 in each community.
“Consumers Energy is excited to again support Michigan’s small businesses and communities we serve this holiday season,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “‘Our Town’ made an impact across Michigan last year, and we look forward to seeing the program’s dollars and shoppers give a boost to shops and restaurants in their hometowns.”
Among the groups receiving funding are the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce. Funding amounts were not announced.
Shiawassee Chamber Vice President John Adams said his organization is finalizing details with the energy company and plans to launch its ShiaCash match Dec. 8. ShiaCash is a community currency gift certificate program that supports local businesses.
“We thank Consumers Energy for providing a boost to small businesses in our region this holiday season,” Adams said. “ShiaCash can be redeemed at over 40 Shiawassee County shops and restaurants and it’s an excellent gift idea to keep our dollars ‘at home.’”
According to Consumers, people should contact their local Chamber of Commerce or downtown association to buy gift cards. The Our Town support will be available while gift cards last.
“Small businesses will be the engine that powers Michigan as we continue to rebound from the pandemic. We appreciate Consumers Energy’s commitment to those businesses and our communities by bringing back ‘Our Town’ this holiday season,” said Rich Studley, Michigan Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
