BENNINGTON TWP. — A new business venture is taking root at Fortitude Farms and Events.
Seeking to make the most out of their 120-acre property, owners Alec and Lauren Faber have expanded their business beyond hosting 5K races, weddings, graduation parties and concerts to include “u-pick” wildflowers.
More than 50 varieties of wildflowers are now available for visitors to choose from at the 4377 S. M-52 property, with pre-made bouquets and arrangements also available for those on the go.
The Fabers opened the u-pick wildflowers to the public Aug. 7. If the first week was any indication, the couple believe they’ve found a recipe for success.
“We can’t keep up with bouquets,” Lauren Faber said, gesturing toward an empty farm stand Wednesday.
U-pick hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays; and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Water, clippers and flower food are provided as part of the experience, with patrons having the option to purchase a $10 cup or a $30 bucket to gather flowers at the one-acre patch. A cup makes about two small arrangements, while a bucket can easily make four, according to Faber, who noted vases are also available for purchase.
In addition, farm stands with pre-made bouquets are stationed on separate ends of the parking lot at Fortitude. Pre-made arrangements range from $10 to $15.
“The feedback that we’ve gotten from everybody (is) they love it because there’s nothing like it around,” Alec Faber said. “Lauren’s been the backbone for the flowers. The amount of work and everything she’s put into it is phenomenal.”
The Fabers purchased the former Bennington Golf Club in 2016, initially converting the space into a training course with outdoor fitness classes and running events.
While the trails and associated 5K races became a success, the Fabers found themselves wanting to do something more with the 120-acre property.
Five years and two name changes later, the space has transformed into Fortitude Farms and Events, playing host to weddings, graduation parties, concerts, 5K races and volleyball and cornhole leagues.
The Fabers have also converted fairways into fields, planting u-pick wildflowers, pumpkins and — for added entertainment — an 8-acre corn maze.
The couple first delved into the farming aspect of the business in 2019, planting a half-acre of pumpkins. Farming expanded in 2020, with the couple planting two acres of pumpkins, an 8-acre corn maze, and a small amount of wildflowers, which were cut into bouquets and sold.
The success of the bouquets prompted Lauren Faber to “go big” this year, launching the u-pick wildflower option on an acre behind Fortitude’s saloon.
She’s already looking ahead to next year, with plans to plant seedlings in the ground this fall before the first frost. The flowers should bloom in spring, she said, extending the u-pick season.
“We just hope to keep expanding, not only the space we use but expanding the amount of time we can be open so that it’s not just just a one month thing or two month thing,” Faber said. “I would love for it to be something you can do from spring all the way through the fall. That’s our long-term goal.”
While a vascular ultrasound technician by trade, gardening has developed into a passion for Lauren Faber. She readily admits she’s constantly researching different plant needs on Google and YouTube, continually brainstorming how she can make the wildflower venture bigger and better.
“It’s very therapeutic and relaxing,” Faber said while tending to the flowers. “It’s nice just to get back down to earth.”
While she enjoys arranging bouquets for sale, Faber strongly encourages people to come out to Fortitude and participate in the u-pick.
“We want people to come out here and just experience it themselves,” Faber said. “It’s a little slice of heaven.”
For more information about the u-pick flowers, visit fortitudefarmsandevents.com.
