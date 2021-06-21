Memorial employee honored

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare has announced Michele Partain, a housekeeping aide at The Meadows, as its June Employee of the Month.
Partain has been at Memorial Healthcare since 2018.
“Michele continues to step outside of her position and take on additional training to be able and available to assist in different locations throughout The Meadows when needed, especially during COVID,” her nomination lettter reads. “She has developed wonderful relationships with each of the residents; they all love her because she is such a great listener and a friend to them. Michele provides wonderful, consistent customer service which enhances the reputation and quality of The Meadows.”
Partain lives in Owosso with her husband and three children. Her hobbies include spending time with family, bike riding, and playing cards or dice games.
“At the Meadows, we are all team players and help each other whenever it’s needed,” Partain said. “It is an honor to be chosen as Employee of the Month.”
