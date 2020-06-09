CORUNNA — Jason and Kristie Yerian, the new owners of Super Cone ice cream shop, have three children who attend Corunna schools.
So when high school staff approached them about helping honor graduating seniors they jumped right in.
Monday, from noon to 2 p.m., Corunna High School staff members passed out free soft serve ice cream cones to seniors who visited the shop, which was closed to the public until after the event.
CHS operations principal Paul Brieger said he knows the Yerians and reached out to them with the idea because this year’s seniors haven’t been able to take part in many of the traditional graduation events.
The Yerians, whose children Gracie, Mary and Parker all attend Corunna, got their ice cream distributor, Cedar Crest Dairy, to donate product to make the event a reality.
Shortly after noon Monday, seniors, sometimes with family and other times with friends, were pulling up for cool treats.
Jason Yerian, who works in customer service/transportation, said he and his wife, both area natives, were looking for a new venture to take on.
He said he had always had an interest in running an ice cream shop and was somewhat surprised when Kristie, a dental assistant, also mentioned the idea.
Though neither has run such a business before, they are looking forward to it.
“We’re just trying to keep it simple, we haven’t done this before so we’re learning,” Jason Yerian said.
Right now, Super Cone, 304 E. McNeil St., is serving only ice cream products, but the couple hopes to add some food as business reopen in Michigan.
