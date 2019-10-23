CORUNNA — In an effort to draw more attention toward vacant infrastructure in the city, the Corunna City Council voted unanimously on Oct. 7 to expand the city’s adaptive reuse ordinance to include residential properties.
Monday night, the council took the next step in addressing vacant buldings, designating both the soon-to-be empty Michigan State University Extension building and the former Pleasant View site — both on Norton Street — as eligible for adaptive reuse.
“The properties over there, there’s nothing like it in the city,” City Assessor Merilee Lawson said via phone Tuesday. “This opens things up, and it makes it more versatile to anything that comes along…This just gives us a few more tools to make something happen on those properties.”
Adaptive reuse allows properties that would be unnecessarily difficult to bring up to code under their current zoning to receive a special conditional use. For example, a residential property that qualifies under the ordinance could be developed as a commercial site.
It is up to the city council to determine which properties are eligible for adaptive reuse, City Manager Joe Sawyer said.
Qualifying criteria under the ordinance include:
n The current use can no longer be reasonably continued for its existing purpose due to market conditions and/or operational constraints; and
n Site redevelopment in accordance with local development codes would be unnecessarily burdensome by reason of ordinance compliance.
Adaptive reuse is not intended for building on vacant land, Sawyer added, but instead applies to existing infrastructure.
Property owners, developers and potential purchasers can ask the council to consider adaptive reuse eligibility for a given site, but absent the council’s approval, it cannot be put in place, Sawyer said.
Monday, Sawyer and Lawson asked the council to consider designating the MSU Extension building and former Pleasant View Site as eligible.
“It was staff initiated,” Lawson said, “and this is a very controlled process. Once the council agrees that a site is eligible, people can’t just go in there and do whatever they want.”
Once a site is deemed eligible for adaptive reuse, developers can submit an application detailing the desired use of the site to the planning commission.
The planning commission then has the ability to not only evaluate criteria under the adaptive reuse ordinance, but also to set additional requirements with respect to how the proposed development would impact the neighborhood, traffic, noise levels, and so on, Sawyer said.
After evaluating the proposal, the planning commission will submit a recommendation to the city council.
The council must approve the plans before any project can move forward, according to Sawyer.
The expansion of the adaptive reuse ordinance on Oct. 7, recommended by the city’s planning commission, was done specifically with the MSU Extension building and the former Pleasant View site in mind, he added.
“The ordinance, as it was previously written, couldn’t even be used for either the medical care facility or the MSU Extension building because that’s all (zoned) residential, so that’s the first thing that this recommended change will do is to allow it to be used to those specific properties too,” Sawyer said Oct. 7. “This is just another tool to try to make sure we can get a good fit in there.”
Lawson added the medical care facility is a prime example of a property that qualifies for adaptive reuse.
“Because of the size of the building, because of the location of the building, it’s hard to make that an exact fit in the district it’s in, so the council can look at a piece of property and they can say that this property fits the definition,” Lawson said.
“It gives the council a right to look at it and say, ‘Will this really fit with the city?” she asked. “Does it fit with the surrounding property? Could we let them use this property for something that’s not exactly defined in that district, but would fit because of the building’s size and can still blend with the surrounding properties?”
On Aug. 20, the city council established a Commercial Redevelopment District encompassing the former Pleasant View site, 729 S. Norton St. Individuals looking to renovate damaged or outdated property in the district can apply to receive a property tax abatement for up to five years.
Sawyer said the adaptive reuse ordinance and the Commercial Redevelopment District don’t necessarily overlap — it would be hard to qualify for both.
“The redevelopment district was focused around residential properties,” Sawyer added. “If you’re looking at a residential use, you don’t need the adaptive reuse because the property is currently zoned residential. If you’re doing adaptive reuse, you can’t qualify for the redevelopment district because that was intended to encourage residential development.”
Sawyer said the city is merely opening up all options for the vacant structures along Norton Street.
“We don’t want to sit on it forever,” he said.
