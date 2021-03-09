New Lothrop business owner hopes to block solar panels

HAZELTON TWP. — New Lothrop-area resident and business owner Rex Wheeler has launched a personal campaign to stop a second Ranger Power solar farm from going up in the New Lothrop area — and he’s willing to put his money where his opinions are.
Wheeler, who lives near the northeast corner of Shiawassee County, has ordered 1,000 yard signs saying “No Solar Farm,” rigged six trucks with large signs and is filming a 30-second TV ad next week.
He’s also planning an outdoor community meeting at which residents can learn more about solar farms and their potential impact on housing values, soil and more.
“There’s no end to the money I will spend to educate the community — our great homeowners, great farmers and great elected officials — to reach a community-wide decision about this,” said Wheeler, who owns the highly successful business Wheeler Trucking but is acting as an individual to fight a possible second solar farm.
The Brooklyn, New York-based Ranger Power is in the process of building Solar Assembly, the largest solar farm in Michigan, costing $250 million and covering 1,200 acres of farm fields and vacant land in Hazelton and Venice townships, between Lennon and New Lothrop.
Now, the solar company is making a preliminary move toward constructing a second solar farm across what Wheeler says are more densely developed sections of Hazelton, Montrose, Flushing and Maple Grove townships in Shiawassee, Genesee and Saginaw counties.
Among Wheeler’s concerns are locating a new solar farm in an area of homes, reduced home values, insufficient buffering of the farm from homes and possible long-term soil contamination.
“I’m trying to raise awareness. People need to get involved, to go to their township or village board meetings and politely ask questions and say what they think,” he said. “I want people in the towns, villages and cities to make their own decisions.”
Wheeler said he would like to hear from residents, who can call him at (810) 638-5909. He said he’s expecting so many people to respond he’s adding staff just to answer the phones.
Wheeler said his campaign was accelerated when a Ranger Power salesman visited his business office Friday.
The man offered Wheeler $1,000 per acre per year to lease land he owns north of Hazelton Township, in Genesee County’s Montrose Township, in exchange for its use in a solar farm.
Wheeler, who until just weeks ago had not heard about Ranger Power’s push to the north and east, said he listened politely to the salesman’s pitch. Then he got busy, talking to neighbors, friends, business owners, farmers, and local and state officials.
“At least 90 of the people I’ve talked to are against this,” he said.
He found out Ranger Power has been entering into land-lease agreements with a number of area farmers and that nearby homeowners were mostly unaware of the solar company’s new efforts to lease land.
Ranger Power, which would need local government approvals to proceed with a second solar farm, has not yet filed any applications with affected municipalities and appears to be in the “scouting” stage of constructing another farm.
“The Assembly Solar project in Shiawassee County has been a model utility-scale solar project embraced by the local community for creating jobs, new opportunities for landowners, preserving farmland and generating tax revenue,” Drew Vielbig, development manager at Ranger Power, said in an email. “Ranger Power is currently in the very early stages of exploring additional opportunities throughout communities in Michigan to bring clean energy and investment to those areas.
“Ranger Power takes a community-first approach to all our projects — building support and increasing knowledge through dialogue, education and listening to make our projects a ‘win-win,’” he continued. “Solar energy projects create jobs, generate local tax revenue, promote energy independence and preserve farmland and we embrace opportunities to engage community partners and residents about our projects.”
Justin Horvath, president/CEO of Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, said there were few resident objections to Solar Assembly when it went through the Shiawassee County planning process a couple of years ago. Solar Assembly is constructed across a rural section of the county, and the company’s plan included several restrictions benefiting area homeowners.
But the new project appears to be different.
“I do understand and value Rex’s concern, as this project is close to the New Lothrop area — a higher-populated area that will bring in more neighborhoods,” Horvath said.
Wheeler said he believes Ranger Power isn’t looking at the new project from a community perspective, which is where he comes in.
“I’m a community guy,” Wheeler said. “You couldn’t give me enough money to lease my land for a solar farm. Why don’t they take care of the homeowners? In my opinion, this is not good. I don’t want it.”
Horvath said: “I’ve known Rex Wheeler for many years. He’s a great man and a great businessman. He loves his community and he’s highly respected. There should be a strong concern on the part of Ranger Power because it looks like this is a significantly more challenging situation.
“But what (Ranger Power) does about it is up to them.”
