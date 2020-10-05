Owosso barber’s lawyer wants state to call it quits

OWOSSO — In the wake of the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision Friday that stripped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of the ability to use a 1945 law to issue executive orders, Owosso barber Karl Manke’s lawyer issued a statement demanding the state end criminal and civil actions against the barber.
“All administrative actions and criminal charges predicated on the executive orders pending against Mr. Manke must be dismissed,” Kallman claimed in a Friday press release. “Our client, Friske Orchards Farm Market, is also requesting the immediate cessation of all threatened administrative actions by state agencies against their business. All of our clients who operate gyms and physical fitness centers, such as Crunch Fitness, are requesting that all actions against them be dismissed immediately.”
“I appreciate the Supreme Court stepping in and recognizing that I do not lose constitutional protections just because of speculation and innuendo. I am not a health threat to anyone, and I have a right to continue to cut hair and earn a living,” Manke said in the press release. “The courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the governor’s attempts to shut me down were out of line.”
A series of executive orders by Whitmer issued in March expired after 30 days when the Legislature refused to take action in support of the governor. Whitmer then turned to a 1945 law that allowed unlimited emergency declarations and used it as the guiding law to issue multiple orders in April and through September.
The Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Friday that the governor had no authority to exercise any COVID-19 emergency powers under the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act because that law unlawfully delegated legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution’s article 3, section 2, which prohibits exercise of the legislative power by the executive branch.
Kallman claims Whitmer can’t “ignore” the Supreme Court ruling for 21 days and still enforce orders, saying that’s “an abuse of power.”
Over the weekend, Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office will no longer enforce orders through criminal charges, but said many health orders in place continue to be enforceable through other state authorities and residents should continue to obey mask, distancing and other requirements.
In a statement issued Sunday, Whitmer’s press secretary Tiffany Brown said the governor hopes to work with the Legislature moving forward.
“When it comes to fighting COVID-19, we are all in this together,” Brown said. “The governor is ready to work across the aisle with Republicans in the Legislature where we can find common ground, but she won’t let partisan politics get in the way of doing what’s necessary to keep people safe and save lives. The Supreme Court’s ruling raises several legal questions that we are still reviewing.
“While we are moving swiftly, this transition will take time. As the governor said last week, many of the responsive measures she has put in place to control the spread of the virus will continue under alternative sources of authority that were not at issue in the court’s ruling. We will have more to say on this in the coming days. Make no mistake, Gov. Whitmer will continue using every tool at her disposal to keep Michigan families, frontline workers, and small businesses safe from this deadly virus.”
Whitmer’s orders in March included stipulations that various types of businesses could not open because they were unable to maintain safe social distancing requirements. Barbershops were among those closed.
Manke, however, reopened May 4, saying he needed to make money and declaring that the “government is not my mother.” He became a sensation among conservatives as he defied local and state orders to close.
Owosso police shortly thereafter issued a pair of misdemeanor citations against the barber for violating a local health department order and violating an executive order. A pre-trial hearing is pending on those citations in 66th District Court before Judge Ward L. Clarkson at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 19.
Shiawassee County 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart declined to issue a temporary restraining order against Manke that would have prevented him from operating.
The Michigan Attorney General’s Office appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals, and a three-judge panel ruled 2-1 in June in the state’s favor and ordered Stewart to issue a TRO. The Michigan Supreme Court then overturned that ruling in a 7-0 decison saying the appeals court failed to follow correct procedures.
The case was sent back to the Court of Appeals for a re-hearing before a full six-judge panel in the Fourth District. Before that could take place, the state withdrew its request. Barbershops were allowed to reopen under Whitmer’s orders on June 15.
Also on May 12, the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Agency announced it was suspending Manke’s barber and business licenses because he continued to operate. Administrative Law Judge Stephen Golstein upheld the suspensions May 27.
It’s unclear whether the administrative hearing remains on Goldstein’s docket.
Goldstein can either find that the state has established violations occurred and recommend a penalty or dismiss the complaint. A recommendation would be forwarded to the Board of Barber Examiners for consideration. If a final penalty is issued, Manke could appeal in circuit court.
This morning, Michigan has 127,516 cases of COVID-19 and 6,801 deaths. The statewide death rate is 5.3 percent.
Shiawassee County has 511 confirmed cases since March and 31 deaths. Officials say there are another 35 probable cases, based on symptoms, and an additional death.
