Health department provides guidance for reopening businesses

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Area business owners gearing up to return to work once the shutdown lifts are receiving advice from the Shiawassee County Health Department on setting new safety rules for employees and customers before reopening their doors.
Although the governor’s “stay safe, stay home” executive order keeps non-essential businesses shuttered until at least May 28, owners should start considering new rules about social distancing, protective gear and other preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic, health officials say.
“It’s not too soon for businesses to get a plan in place for their specific operations to protect their employees and customers,” Shiawassee County Health Director Larry Johnson said. “We are heading toward reopening but I firmly believe we need to proceed with caution, and I think we will. We need to make smart decisions based on science and epidemiology.”
The guidelines, called “Considerations Before Reopening Your Business,” are posted on the health department website, health.shiawassee.net, and shared on the city of Owosso website, ci.owosso.mi.us.
The suggestions emphasize social distancing, requiring employees to wear face masks, staggering work shifts when possible, erecting Plexiglass barriers, avoiding handling money, taking employees’ temperatures before allowing them to return to work, disinfecting surfaces, posting signage announcing the new rules, and other measures.
Sources for the specific guidelines include the Centers For Disease Control and John Hopkins University, Johnson said.
Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority Executive Director Josh Adams, who is in regular contact with business owners in the downtown Owosso area, said views on when and how to reopen vary widely.
“But most if not all are ready to adhere to the guidelines the county has provided for us, and we’re very grateful for those guidelines,” Adams said. “It is an extra cost (to business owners), but at the end of the day they want to provide the best service for their customers that they can.”
He added: “I’m very impressed with our business owners, their resiliency and willingness to do what is best for the consumers.”
He said he is aware of only three businesses in the downtown Owosso area that have shut down permanently since the March 16 stay-at-home order — Blossom Boutique, Owosso Books & Beans and Kolache Kitchen — and of those, only Owosso Books & Beans named the shutdown as a reason for folding.
Corky Adams, owner of Abiding in the Vine, 115 E. Main St. in Owosso, has no plan to close the restaurant. She reopened Thursday for takeout and curbside pickup only, but is looking ahead to the time when the eatery can invite diners inside again.
“I’ve seen the county guidelines and I’ve been thinking about them,” she said. “From conversations we’ve seen on Facebook, people are saying they favor smaller restaurants like ours. We can adapt to social distancing and cleanliness rules more easily.”
Adams said Abiding in the Vine has always had an “uber-clean” kitchen, restrooms and dining room but staff are stepping up sanitization even more in advance of a full reopening. Employees will continue to wear masks.
Any safety rules that are advised when the restaurant fully reopens will be implemented, she said.
“I think the county (health officials are) doing the best they can in this tumultuous time,” she said, adding that rules seem to change constantly. Face masks once discouraged are now mandatory for most employees, for example.
The current face mask rule, set forth in one of the governor’s executive orders, requires employees who work indoors or an enclosed space within a public area to wear a mask, if they are medically able to do so, Johnson said.
“There are a lot of confusing things, but we’re doing our due diligence,” Adams said, “We’re all trying our best, and that’s all we can do — our best.”
Johnson said his department is working to assist local businesses in reopening safely so they can stay open and not face a second shutdown.
“I want to help our businesses and organizations,” the health director said. “My role is not only to protect public health but to assist businesses in safely reopening. We don’t want to see a second wave of the virus and be back here in six months. We have to manage the virus until a vaccine is ready.”
Johnson said he is hopeful about the worldwide race to find a vaccine for the coronavirus. He said once a vaccine is available, his department will launch a campaign to vaccinate all 70,000 Shiawassee County residents.
Kori Shook, owner of Kori Shook & Associates, reopened her real estate office Thursday inside The Armory in conformance with the latest executive order, which deems real estate offices low-risk businesses.
She said the safety rules her office has put in place are based on protocols from the state, Michigan Realtors Association, and ideas she and fellow brokers recently brainstormed. She said the Shiawassee County Health Department guidelines are similar to the other protocols and consistent with the safety measures adopted by her office.
Most of a real estate agent’s working hours are spent inside vehicles and in houses for sale, not in an office, Shook said. Therefore, her rules focus on sporting masks, social distancing and allowing no more than four adults at a time inside homes for sale, and showing homes only to people who have been pre-approved for a mortgage.
“Our safety protocols are based on the responsibility of being in someone else’s home,” Shook said. “All of us local brokers take the safety of our clients, other agents and the public very seriously.”
Shook said she planned to list four houses Thursday and expects business to continue to be brisk.
“I think it’s really important to do this safely,” she said. “I think at least part of the reason the governor allowed real estate businesses to reopen is because our association put forward a safety plan.
“That’s why our clients feel comfortable: We’re doing what it takes to make them feel safe. It’s really important to listen to what clients want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.