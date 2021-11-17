Wesener building in Owosso could lose city tax breaks

OWOSSO — The developers of the Wesener building on Washington Street could lose the significant tax breaks they currently receive from the city because, though they have invested $2 million in the structure, a promise to hire 12 employees hasn’t materialized.
During Monday’s meeting, Owosso City Council members set two public hearings for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 to consider revoking the Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act (OPRA) certificate granted 13 years ago and the Brownfield Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) plan approved in 2013. The tax breaks were intended to encourage redevelopment of the Wesener building after a fire.
Scheduling the public hearings was listed on the consent agenda, which is approved without council discussion. During public comment, Dave Acton, who has completely renovated the Wesener building with wife Diane Acton, said he is working hard to meet the tax break requirements.
“I’m not here to cry over spilt milk. I’m here to get the job done and produce results,” Acton said, adding that he is “incentivized” to hang on to the tax breaks. “The solvency of the entire project is beyond at risk. It falls apart (without the tax abatements).”
Council in January 2021 voted to continue the OPRA tax credit through 2025, subject to review, giving Acton extra time because of the difficulty of creating jobs during the pandemic. Now, based on City Manager Nathan Henne’s recommendation, the revocation process is moving forward.
Acton thanked city officials for the additional time, and stated that he signed a lease on Oct. 1 for the former Books & Beans book store space inside the Wesener to Connections2Careers, an events-based business that Acton said has already hired a few employees and has a job posting for an additional five.
“I’m really excited about that,” Acton said.
Although the apartments on the upper levels have been consistently leased to tenants, the Actons have had less luck filling the two retail spaces on the first floor. Books & Beans closed soon after the pandemic hit. A tenant for the other space backed out at about the same time, he has said.
In addition, a management agreement with a third party didn’t work out and the Actons only recently regained full financial control of the building, they have said.
The Wesener property, 104-108 N. Washington St., was granted an OPRA tax credit for 12 years based on the project cost of $2.13 million and the promised creation of 12 jobs as a result of the project.
In 2013, the city approved a brownfield district and tax increment financing plan, enabling the Actons to receive reimbursement for their investment in the building from incremental property tax captures. The brownfield plan is set to start in 2026, after the OPRA certificate expires.
Like the OPRA, the brownfield plan requires permanent jobs to be created and sustained as part of the completed project, a city document states.
In 2019, council revised the city’s tax abatement rules. One of the changes was stricter enforcement of the promises made by developers in their applications, which were sometimes broken without penalty.
In early 2020, in support of their push to continue the OPRA, the Actons wrote about their plan to fill the retail spaces.
“The next steps for the Wesener team is match the lease rates to the market while retaining a profitable position, and appropriately market the 104 and 108 spaces to fill them, thus creating jobs that meet or ideally exceed the estimates on the application,” they wrote.
The 18,000-square-foot Wesener building, which was gutted by an arson fire on July 4, 2007, that killed one man, has been extensively remodeled by the Actons. The six 1,400-square-foot apartments feature two bedrooms and two bathrooms, laundry and storage rooms, pantries and granite countertops.
Dave Acton is active in the community, serving on the city’s Downtown Development Authority and Owosso Historical Commission.
