CORUNNA — City officials are offering residents the opportunity to voice their opinions about whether to allow marijuana storefronts within city limits.
In a unanimous vote without discussion Monday, the Corunna City Council opted to schedule a public hearing regarding a proposed amendment to the city’s marijuana facilities ordinance for 7:15 p.m. April 5 inside the Community Center.
Proposed changes for the council to consider include the allowance of provisioning centers/retail storefronts within city limits. The city’s current facilities ordinance, approved by council Feb. 1, does not permit any licensing for those facilities.
The draft amendment, as written, would allow for a maximum of two storefronts in the city’s Central Business District (C-1), Service/Business District (C-2) and General Business District (C-3). A single location could serve as both a medical provisioning center and a recreational storefront, according to the draft language.
Mayor Chuck Kerridge said he was approached by multiple council members in recent weeks who wanted to consider allowing marijuana storefronts, with those discussions ultimately resulting in the item being placed back on the council agenda.
Admittedly against allowing marijuana facilities in the beginning, Kerridge said he’s learned a lot more about the industry in recent months, and he has reason to believe allowing storefronts would be beneficial for the city, with proper regulations in place.
“We could use the (tax) money that would come from them building this dispensary, so I wouldn’t want to see that dispensary go into Caledonia Township or out to Durand or Vernon,” Kerridge said. “It’d be so close, what’s the difference?”
The city council approved an ordinance regulating marijuana facilities Feb. 1, outlining the specific requirements potential developers must meet in order to operate within city limits.
The current ordinance allows up to two licenses each for indoor and outdoor grow operations, six licenses for marijuana processors, two licenses for safety compliance, two licenses for secure transport and two licenses for microbusinesses. The ordinance also allows up to two licenses for designated consumption establishments, with the caveat that those operations must occur within an existing microbusiness.
Additionally, the ordinance includes language outlining parameters for provisioning centers (retail storefronts) and special events, but as written, does not allow any licensing for those facilities.
All license applications are subject to review and approval by City Manager Joe Sawyer. Developers will have the opportunity to appeal license denials and/or revocations, with the appeal going before the city council for review.
Kerridge said the push to reconsider storefronts was sparked, in part, by a recent developer’s presentation. Eric Finnigan, of Wirt Rivette Group, gave a presentation on provisioning centers to council during a Feb. 16 meeting, though no action was taken.
“We can’t sit on this, you know, because somebody else is going to jump on it and they’re going to get the profit of the tax dollars from it,” Kerridge said.
To view the proposed ordinance amendment, contact city hall at (989) 743-3650.
