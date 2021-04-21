CALEDONIA TWP. — Details are few, but this much is sure: Starbucks is coming to the area.
Construction workers have broken ground on a coffeehouse, to be located between Culver’s and Home Depot on M-21.
It will be the first Starbucks in Shiawasseee County.
According to Doug Piggott, the planner for Caledonia Township, officials approved a site plan for a new Starbucks last fall.
Piggott said the store appears to be a standard Starbucks, featuring a coffeehouse with a drive-thru.
Construction drawings were submitted to the township last week, and work on the property began almost immediately after that.
The drawings were submitted by a local applicant, who either owns a franchise or license. The developer’s name was not available Tuesday.
“The trend in Caledonia Township and the Owosso area has been that a large number of national chains like Meijer, Walmart and Burger King came to the county in the 1990s and early 2000s — and then it seemed to stop,” Piggott said.
“But in the last year or two, we’ve seen Culver’s come in, and now Starbucks. It may be the case that national chains are poised to continue to grow in the Caledonia Township and Owosso area. I’m hoping that’s the case.”
New township Supervisor Amy Holek said: “It’s always exciting to have a new business in the township.”
Caledonia Township Trustee Richard Holzheuer said several residents have already asked him about Starbucks coming.
“I would definitely think it will be an asset for the community,” Holzheuer said.
Starbucks is a multinational chain of coffeehouses headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As of September 2020, the company had 32,660 stories in 83 countires, including 16,637 company-operated stores and 16,023 licensed stores.
The first Starbucks opened in 1971.
The stores serve hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, microground instant coffee, espresso, caffe latte, full- and loose-leaf teas, Evolution Fresh juices, Frappuccino beverages, La Boulange pastries, and chips and crackers.
Most Starbucks locations offer free Wi-Fi.
The company’s stated mission is to “inspire and nurture the human spirit — one person, one cup, and one neighborhood at a time.”
