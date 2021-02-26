Memorial Healthcare announces employee of month

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare Tuesday announced Chris Fairchild, a registered nurse in the operating room, as its February Employee of the Month.
Fairchild has been employed with Memorial Healthcare since 2018.
According to his winning nomination, “Chris demonstrates great concern for the welfare of others, whether a patient, patient’s family member or co-worker. He bridges the gap and is instrumental in the communication between departments. Chris is an incredible co-worker and emulates warmth, humility and compassion as he serves others and always expresses appreciation to others.”
Fairchild lives in St. Johns with his wife of 36 years.
