LANSING — State officials this week said the unemployment rate in Shiawassee County dipped substantially for the fifth straight month as businesses continue slowly recovering from pandemic-related shutdowns in March and April.
According to unadjusted preliminary figures for September, the unemployment rate in Shiawassee County was 6.6 percent — down from 7.5 percent in August.
The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget said the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for the month was 8.2 percent; the adjusted rate was 8.5 percent.
“Obviously, it’s good,” said Justin Horvath, president/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership. “It suprised me how much lower than the state average we are. My gut reaction, as I’ve said in the past, is we are generally more of a blue-collar, hands-on (employement area).
“Those types of jobs have really bounced back,” he said. “Just in manufacturing jobs, I would say we have 500 openings in the county. If all those openings were filled, we would be close to the situation we had before.”
Horvath said employment categories that remain the hardest-hit are those in service, travel and tourism, such as restaurants and bars.
“For the most part, we don’t have those types of businesses. There are unfortunate stories out there, such as D’Mar,” he noted.
D’Mar Banquet and Conference Center on M-52 north of Owosso announced last month it was permanaently closing.
Horvath pointed out one of the hardest-hit states is Nevada, which relies heavily on tourism in places such as Las Vegas.
“The economy is built on tourism,” he said.
Michigan, like much of the nation, saw its economy fall into a deep recession in March when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered residents to “stay home, stay safe” as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Since then, businesses have been allowed to reopen in stages, however, some restrictions remain in place.
In September, movie theaters and gyms were among the last businesses to be allowed to reopen. Many businesses, however, continue to be under mandates regarding capacity and social distancing.
Adjusted figures for the state show the April unemployment rate was 24 percent. That fell in succeeding months to 21.3 percent, 14.9 percent, and 8.7 percent in July and August.
In both April and May, more than 1 million Michiganders were considered unemployed. That number fell to 417,000 last month.
During the Great Recession in June 2009, the adjusted number of unemployed was 716,000 people.
In Shiawassee County, state officials reported 2,250 people out of work last month — down from 2,626 in August.
The high this year was 9,255 people out of work in April. The number has fallen each month since then.
In March, before the pandemic, there were 1,260 people out of work and the unemployment rate was 3.8 percent.
State officials said 31,764 people had jobs in September, down from 32,520, however, the MDTMB said the labor force locally also fell from 35,146 tyo 34,014.
