Grandparents can teach lessons about money and investing

Typically, being a grandparent is mainly about fun and games (and candy, of course). But you can choose to do more by helping teach your grandchildren about money, saving and investing. Remember, the lessons they learn while they’re young may become so engrained they will help guide them well into their adult lives.

You might want to start by talking with their parents to help ensure what you’re going to tell them aligns with what they’re hearing at home. As a result, you should be able to reinforce the lessons their parents are teaching rather than sending conflicting messages.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.