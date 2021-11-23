CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking three suspects connected to a counterfeit money complaint at Walmart Saturday evening.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the three men drove to the store in a silver Ford Escape. The Ford Escape appeared to be a 2008 to 2012 model.
A Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office did not specify what denomination of bills the suspects passed or whether they were successful.
Photos of the suspects were posted on Facebook, but descriptions were not provided. The Sheriff’s Office said if anyone knows the three men, the should contact Sgt. Worrall at (989) 743-3411, ext. 7267, or they may remain anonymous and call (989) 720-tips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.