Great Harvest Bread Company to open in August

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County will soon be getting its first Great Harvest Bread Company, a national bakery cafe franchise that serves up whole grain breads and more.
The bakery, located at 2500 E. Main St. next to Rivals restaurant, is set to open in mid to late August, said Katie White, nutrition coordinator at the company’s corporate office in Dillon, Montana.
As shown on the Corunna Great Harvest’s Facebook page, equipment is being moved into the new space and a team of employees has been hired.
Great Harvest boasts locations across the country. The menus vary from store to store, but generally include gourmet sandwiches, an espresso and coffee bar, artisan hard-crusted breads, sweet muffins, scones, cookies and bars, salads, biscuits and buns, pancake mix, dog biscuits and granola.
Also featured are regional and national breads, and the company’s original five-ingredient honey whole wheat.
The company was started in the 1970s by a married couple, Pete and Laura Wakeman, who baked bread to help pay their college tuition, according to the Great Harvest website. The pair opened the first Great Harvest bakery in Great Falls, Montana, in 1976, and a second in Kalispell, Montana, in 1978.
The Wakemans sold the company in 2001 and today it is owned by Great Harvest employees and officers. There are currently more than 200 Great Harvest bakery and cafe franchises across the United States, including in Alaska and Hawaii.
Great Harvest’s stated mission is to “Be loose and fun, bake phenomenal bread, run fast to help customers, create strong exciting bakeries and give generously to others.”
For more information about Great Harvest, visit greatharvest.com.
