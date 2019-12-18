OWOSSO — Cindy Schluckebier was announced as the 2020 ATHENA Award recipient at a surprise ceremony Tuesday afternoon at Memorial Healthcare.
“It’s quite an honor to be joining these wonderful women of our community,” Schluckebier said. “I’m totally surprised and shocked, and it is just a great honor.”
Shelly Ochodnicky, the 2019 winner, presented her the award.
The ATHENA Award is an international award “presented to an exceptional individual who has achieved excellence in his/her business or profession, has served the community in a meaningful way, and has assisted women in reaching their full potential,” according to a press release from the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, who gives the award.
Schluckebier has donated her time over the years to numerous organizations in Shiawassee County, including volunteering at the Baby Pantry, mentoring Owosso elementary students and coaching YMCA youth teams, working with Girls on the Run, helping Lincoln School students, and teaching Sunday school at First United Methodist Church.
“Many describe Cindy as a professional volunteer,” the Chamber’s press release said. “She takes her job very seriously. She’s hardworking, dedicated and is always the most enthusiastic member of the team. The organizations in which she serves are certainly better because of the extra dose of passion she provides through her involvement.”
According to a biography provided by the Chamber of Commerce, Schluckebier has volunteered at every level of Owosso Public Schools.
“She could be found helping in the classroom, on field trips and working with Lincoln School students to improve their life skills. Cindy cheered the 100-plus Women Who Care of Greater Owosso Area from a small concept that would help our community to an impactful group of more than 200 women who donate financially to area nonprofits annually,” the biography states.
She also currently serves as president of the Memorial Healthcare Foundation and volunteers for the Regional Chamber’s Oktoberfest event.
The award nominators stated, “Many describe Cindy as a professional volunteer. She takes her job very seriously. She’s hardworking, dedicated and is always the most enthusiastic member of the team. The organizations in which she serves are certainly better because of the extra dose of passion she provides through her involvement.”
Schluckebier and her husband Paul live in Owosso Charter Township. The couple have three children: Stacey, Kelly and Peter.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce 2020 Annual Dinner and Awards Night is scheduled for Feb. 6 at D’Mar Banquet & Conference Center in Owosso, where Schluckebier will be formally honored with her award.
Tickets are available at shiawasseechamber.org.
The Schluckebier Hood Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors of Owosso is the presenting sponsor of the ATHENA Award in Shiawassee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.