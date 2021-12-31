CHESANING — Chesaning’s moratorium on new marijuana-related business developments will continue for at least six more months as village officials consider changes to existing ordinances regulating the industry.
Village council members voted unanimously Dec. 21 to extend the moratorium through June 30, 2022. The moratorium had been set to expire Saturday.
“(This) gives us as a council more time to address any necessary changes in ordinances before we look at any new business,” village President Matt Hoover explained Tuesday.
This marks the second extension, and fourth marijuana licensing pause in 14 months.
Village council members previously voted 6-1 on Oct. 6, 2020, to place a moratorium on marijuana license applications until drainage and odor issues in the village were resolved.
The moratorium was lifted Nov. 3, 2020, via a 5-2 vote and, in December 2020, the council again voted 5-2 to approve marijuana facility licenses for grow operations at 9982 and 9726 W. Peet Road.
Citing the need to review and possibly update existing ordinances regulating the marijuana industry, council members voted unanimously Feb. 16 to institute a six-month moratorium. The moratorium was subsequently extended through today via a unanimous vote by the council Sept. 21.
Proposed ordinance changes include the establishment of a light industrial zoning district north of Volkmer Street that would allow for marijuana facilities by right rather than by special use permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.