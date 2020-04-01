LANSING — JoAnn Fabrics is no longer opening its storefronts during the period of the “stay safe” statewide order, but they’re still open for curbside business.
The Michigan Department of Attorney General Monday denied a request from craft and hobby retailer JoAnn Fabrics asking the office to agree its storefronts should remain open.
Tuesday, many JoAnn Fabrics stores, including the store on Washington Street, switched to serving customers curbside. Customers can order fabrics using the store’s smartphone app or, if they know the item number, they can call (989) 723-1249.
In addition, the Owosso store is closing an hour early Monday through Saturday. The modified store hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the usual 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Debbie Akin, the on-duty manager, said Wednesday the Owosso store has been very busy since the outbreak, with people purchasing material to help supply Memorial Healthcare with hygienic masks, scrubs and other gear.
She said store manager Cheryl Bebiak has also been working directly with Memorial to provide the hospital with critically needed fabric.
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office Monday sent a letter to JoAnn Fabrics corporate office indicating the business’s storefront operations should be suspended while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order remains in place.
JoAnn Fabrics had asked the Attorney General’s office to confirm that its on-site operations were necessary to sustain and protect lives because many hospitals and volunteers are turning to JoAnn Fabrics for raw materials to make face masks, face shields and hospital scrubs and gowns.
However, due to the company’s ability to provide the same goods through online sales and by shipping from its stores or distribution centers, keeping the storefronts open to the public is both unnecessary and violative of the executive order, Nessel said.
“I’d like to thank JoAnn Fabrics for its quick response to our letter and for putting the health and safety of Michigan’s residents first in making this decision,” Attorney General Nessel said.
