GLADWIN — The owner of Dol-Jac Propane in Ovid was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison on criminal sexual conduct charges for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.
Dolan Baker was sentenced in Gladwin County to 15 to 25 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections, and ordered to pay court costs and fines.
He has been lodged at the Gladwin County Jail since his arrest Oct. 28, 2021.
Gladwin County does not maintain online circuit court records, and the Michigan Department of Corrections does not yet list Baker as an inmate.
The alleged assault took place at Baker’s vacation property in Gladwin County and the victim was a relative, according to an individual who is familiar with the case.
Baker was charged with first-degree CSC (victim 13 or under, defendant 17 or older), which is punishable by up to life in prison.
According to the Gladwin County Clerk’s Office, Baker was sentenced pursuant to a plea agreement, but the details were not available.
Following his arrest, Baker was arraigned in 80th District Court by Judge Joshua Farrell, who set bond at $500,000 cash or surety.
Prior to the CSC convction in Gladwin County, Baker had no criminal history in Michigan.
According to documents on file with Michigan’s Department of Commerce, Baker is listed as co-owner of Dol-Jac Propane in Ovid along with one other individual. The company was founded in January 1992.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.