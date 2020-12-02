DURAND — Acknowledging widespread community rumors regarding a proposed multi-billion-dollar steel plant in the Durand area, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath informed the Durand City Council Tuesday that Project Tim is still very much alive.
“They continue to be active in their efforts to try to get the project going in Durand, so it’s not dead,” Horvath said during Tuesday’s council meeting, conducted via Zoom. “I know there’s a lot of rumors out there; it’s not dead, it’s still alive, they’re still working on it.”
Project Tim is a proposed $5 billion steel mill that would employ up to 800 people on about 2,000 acres of land northeast of Durand, near the New Lothrop Road/Lansing Road intersection in Vernon Township.
While funding remains a key factor in moving the project forward, Horvath noted the SEDP was instrumental in helping obtain a $100,000 site readiness grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for the site.
The grant, formally approved by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners in November 2019, covers the cost of planning and engineering work on the property, according to Horvath.
”It would certainly support Project Tim going on that property, but it also increases the viability that there could be additional development on that site,” Horvath said. “It’s a great location, near the freeway, with rail access, city utilities are out that way, water and sewer, power and gas, so we definitely view it as great potential for development.”
Moving forward, Horvath said the SEDP will remain committed to attracting business development to Shiawassee County. Strengthening partnerships with the state as well as the Detroit Regional Partnership — an 11-county business attraction group of which Shiawassee County is included — will remain a point of emphasis, he said.
“Having these relationships that we’ve established with Detroit, with the state of Michigan are key because a lot of times what’s going to happen is those prospects, if they’re manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, they’re going to call Detroit first or they’re going to call the state of Michigan first because they don’t know those smaller communities,” Horvath said. ” I think strengthening those relationships over the next few years is going to get us more looks on the properties, and obviously more looks means more potential we’re finally going to get something going.”
“I have said for a long time, I think Durand is the best positioned community in Shiawassee County for business growth, particularly industrial growth, because you’ve got land, because you’ve got freeway access, because you’ve got rail and utilities. That puts you at a big advantage,” he continued. “I know it’s frustrating, but I do think we’re going to have some more development coming there.”
According to information on the city of Durand website, Project Tim could create 4,000 construction jobs and 85,000 spinoff jobs in the area.
According to information from the Durand City Council provided in 2017, the mill would be 3,900 feet wide and 6,200 feet long. The size of the development site would be 21/2 square miles, north of Lansing Road, south of Goodall Road, east of Durand Road and west of Brown Road.
Ohio-based New Steel International has said previously that it is seeking a federal loan through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program.
Potential customers for the steel produced have been portrayed as U.S. automakers.
