Pet ‘salon’ receives AKC certification

HENDERSON — Heavenly Scent Pet Resort owner Carol Vaughn announced this week that the resort has earned national recognition by becoming an American Kennel Club (AKC) SAFE certified salon.
According to the AKC, the Safety Assurance Fundamentals Education certification shows customers and employees that the grooming organization is committed to seeking greater knowledge and understanding of safety practices in the salon to better improve the health and well-being of their customer dogs.
Participants have to show proficiency in overall safety of the dogs, dog handling skills, sanitation protocols, canine disease and parasite prevention and emergency plans.
The resort submitted an organizational Assessment and all committed to the AKC SAFE certified groomer/salon 16-point oath, Vaughn said in a press release.
“The passion of Heavenly Scent is to operate as the highest quality, most safe and sanitary facility and the most professional grooming/boarding/training business in the area,” Vaughn said. “Offering my employees continuing education such as SAFE has resulted in Heavenly Scent having a highly professional team providing great services.”
Heavenly Scent, in business for 16 years, offers grooming, luxury boarding and obedience training to more than 350 repeat customers.
(1) comment
Thanks Argus News room for publishing our news release!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.