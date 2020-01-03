CORUNNA — A local man was arraigned on four felony counts Thursday in 66th District Court after allegedly robbing AutoZone Tuesday evening with a BB gun.
Zachary Hadley, 26, of Corunna, was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and felony firearms (pneumatic gun).
He was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.
Hadley allegedly robbed the AutoZone store Tuesday while wearing dark clothing and sunglasses. Michigan State Police units and a Corunna police unit responded to the 911 call. The suspect’s vehicle was stopped near 2455 Copas Road in Caledonia Township. The trooper allegedly found Hadley in possession of approximately $900 in cash and a BB gun. Hadley appeared to be wearing clothing used in the robbery.
Hadley was arrested and lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail. Court records do not indicate the amount bond was set at, but Hadley is currently listed as an inmate at the jail.
His next court appearances are scheduled for 10 a.m. Jan. 15 for a probable cause conference, and 1:15 p.m. Jan. 21 for a preliminary examination.
Armed robbery is punishable by two years to life in prison. Each felony pneumatic weapons charge carries a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $2,500 fine.
According to online court records, Hadley has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
(1) comment
26 years old. This decision has cost him dearly--prison, felon, and a lifetime of struggles finding a good job. Sad. Why???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.