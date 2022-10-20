Memorial names employee of the month

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare named Lynn Carpenter, a patient care tech II in the Home Health/Hospice department, was its September Employee of the Month, a press release said.
Carpenter has been an employee at Memorial Healthcare since February 2011.
According to her winning nomination, “Lynn has only been with us for a short time but has managed to step up in our department and is now a lead in the field and assists with many areas within the department. She is always a positive light in the office and is able to make the patients comfortable and ensures their safety is a priority. Lynn is dependable, dedicated and gives 100% each day.”
Lynn lives in Owosso with her husband and two children. Her hobbies include kayaking, hiking, family time, and exercising.
“I have worked for Memorial Healthcare for 11 years,” Carpenter said. “I have always felt like I am part of a family.”
