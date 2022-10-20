Memorial names employee of the month

Courtesy PhotoPictured from left are Kim Raup, RN; Janee Sego, hospice manager; Lynn Carpenter; and Abbie Majzel, vice president of talent management.

OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare named Lynn Carpenter, a patient care tech II in the Home Health/Hospice department, was its September Employee of the Month, a press release said.

Carpenter has been an employee at Memorial Healthcare since February 2011.

