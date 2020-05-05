Micro marijuana gets go-ahead

LAINGSBURG — Following a recommendation from the city’s planning commission, the Laingsburg City Council has formally approved the special use permit and site plan for a marijuana microbusiness downtown.
In a 6-1 vote Monday, with council member Mary Hetherington dissenting, the city permitted 120 West LLC — owned by Ronda Liskey and her son Roy Liskey — to establish a microbusiness operation at 120 W. Grand River Road.
The company, which is using the temporary name Hometown Micro Grow (an official name for the business has yet to be determined) will submit a marijuana facility license application to the city June 1 and, if approved, will begin construction at the site, with a targeted completion date of Sept. 1.
Mayor Micheal Culpepper expressed support for 120 West LLC’s proposal Monday, noting measures the company will have in place to control odor.
“They have got the equipment and they’ve spent the money for it,” Culpepper said. “On a caregiver’s license, you can grow 72 plants in your house and you don’t have to have anything in there (in terms of filtration), so the bottom line is if there are smells coming there’s a good chance it’s coming from other places instead of somebody that spent a ton of money.”
Under a microbusiness license, an owner can grow, process and sell up to 150 plants from the same building, with prohibition against selling product to other retailers, and only to individuals 21 and older. Furthermore, if an individual owns a microbusiness, state law excludes them from holding interest in any other form of marijuana business.
The Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously to allow for microbusinesses Feb. 3, citing economic opportunity.
“We have empty storefronts down there,” Council Member Alan Ducastel said at the time. “We need to bring business into town, and those (microbusinesses) do bring people into town. Those will help the restaurants, it should help everybody. Right now there’s no real compelling reason for anybody to come here.”
Per the city’s zoning regulations for medical and recreational marijuana facilities, businesses are permitted only in Laingsburg’s C-1 — Central Business District or “downtown,” and all facilities must be located at least 500 feet from any existing public, private or parochial nursery, primary or secondary school, or any licensed child care facility.
With respect to the zoning for microbusinesses, the city council added an additional caveat: Any building that houses a microbusinesses must be a standalone building.
During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Lisa Jelenek — a former first-grade teacher and owner of The Laingsburg Clothesline — spoke of concerns regarding potential odor from the site as well as the negative impact this new form of business may have on children downtown.
“When I’m down at the Clothesline, which I am quite often, many of my former students drop by to see me, come in shopping,” Jelenek said. “I am concerned about them walking around downtown with this new business going in. That’s a concern for me as a former teacher who loves children and loves families.”
Attorney John Liskey, who represents his former wife Ronda and his son Roy, noted Monday that the current design for the roughly 2,200 square-foot facility has been completed by Matrix Engineering, of Lansing, a firm with experience in designing and engineering more than 70 marijuana grow and retail facilities ranging from small 8-by-10-foot greenhouses to 500,000 square foot operations.
“The negative-positive pressure of the building is designed in such a way that the entrances are both negative pressure, so when a door is opened, air is sucked in and not allowed out,” Liskey said. “There are two areas where plants are growing, and in those areas there are two air scrubbers that have carbon filters. This is designed to go up to 30 air exchanges per hour, as it runs the air through these carbon filters. To put that in context, an average office building has only six to eight air exchanges per hour, a commercial kitchen has only 12 to 14 air exchanges per hour. We’ve designed this for maximum air exchanges per hour which means maximum filtration.”
The tentative design for the facility also features the addition of a privacy fence, measuring 6 feet in height, along the north, south and west property lines that will “match the existing fence that runs along the east property line, prevent trespassing and screen the property from view.”
The facility’s parking lot will feature seven spaces, and the number of employees at peak usage — less than 10 percent of the time per year — is anticipated to be between four and six, according to Liskey.
With respect to the impact of the microbusiness on children in the downtown area, Liskey said he and his clients share the same concerns
“We have kids and grandkids, our kids grew up in this town,” Liskey said. “We share the same family values that all of you share and that was part of our design in terms of having fencing in the front to allow privacy for customers to come and go. I would also say that the state regulates advertising so there’s not going to be advertising to children of any kind.”
