PERRY — Total Resale, which operates downtown Perry, recently completed the sale of one building and the purchase of the former Don’s Dune Buggy Shop building that will allow the business to consolidate its operations and make way for another area business to expand.
Total Resale, owned and operated by Laingsburg-area residents Kevin and Lori Johnson, currently operates out of three downtown buildings, one of which is across M-52.
The 105 N. Main St. original location is where most of the retail business takes place. Directly across the street at 102 N. Main St. is Total Resale’s furniture sales. The third building is 110 S. Main St., which the Johnsons recently rented when the business outgrew the two buildings they own.
The Johnsons recently completed two real estate deals.
First, they sold their building at 102. N. Main St. to Dr. David Mika, who owns Mika Orthodontics at 114 N. Main St. His building and the 102 N. Main St. building are side by side and he plans to expand his practice into the new building.
With the money the Johnsons received from the sale, they purchased the former Don’s Dune Buggy shop at 130 S. Main St. It’s a block from south of their 105 N. Main St. site.
The Johnsons have until the end of February to move. When everything’s settled, Total Resale will have two locations: 105. N. Main St. and 130 S. Main St.
“At the end of the day we will be able to consolidate into two buildings and a great area dentist will be able to expand his practice. We think this is a win for everyone involved,” Kevin Johnson said.
The Johnsons said Mika had been interested in purchasing their building for some time. It hadn’t worked out because there was never a good option available to house their own business.
Previously, the city considered moving its library branch to the former dune buggy shop.
The city had an option on the building that gave it purchasing rights for $135,000 — not including necessary upgrades. The option expired in August.
City officials said estimates for a new roof, an ADA restroom, new HVAC and other items topped $100,000 for a library site.
At one point, the council was considering thee options — the former Don’s Dune Buggy Shop at 130 S. Main St., the vacant former PNC Bank at 150 S. Main St. and the Perry Area Fire Rescue station at 145 S. Main St.
Officials couldn’t come to an agreement on the plans to move forward and the option expired putting the dune buggy shop back on the market.
The Johnsons said when the former dune buggy shop at 130 S Main. St. again became available, Mika proposed to them the idea of selling the building at 110 N. Main St. and purchasing the former dune buggy shop.
The Johnsons liked the idea because, in addition to consolidating spaces, it also includes more total square footage. The dune buggy shop also has a large basement they can use.
The couple hope to have the new site ready by March 1 and sell furniture and other large items out of it.
Total Resale is a second-hand store that sells a wide variety of items. Kevin Johnson said a lot of the business’ inventory comes from estate sales. The store is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
