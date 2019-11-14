SHIAWASSEE AREA — In November 2018, voters in Michigan opted to legalize recreational marijuana — approximately 52 percent of voters in Shiawassee County expressed support for the measure.
The move toward legalization came nearly 10 years after Michigan voters first passed the state’s medical marijuana law in 2008.
On July 3, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer approved “emergency” rules regulating recreational marijuana facilities.
The rules — in effect for six months — create 10 license categories, including the same ones available for medical marijuana, plus five new categories: event organizer, temporary marijuana event, designated consumption establishment (club), excess marijuana grower and microbusiness.
On Nov. 1, the state began accepting recreational business applications, and on Wednesday, the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced that recreational marijuana sales will begin Dec. 1.
Regarding medical facilities, state law requires municipalities to take action to allow businesses or they are automatically banned. In the case of recreational businesses, if a city or township does not make a decision by the end of this year, it automatically opts to allow them.
Here’s a look at where local municipalities currently stand with respect to allowing medical and/or recreational marijuana businesses:
Opting In
As of Nov. 11, Owosso, Chesaning and Laingsburg are the only communities that have opted to allow marijuana businesses. Owosso and Laingsburg both have ordinances in place allowing the establishment of medical businesses, while the village of Chesaning has opted to allow both medical and recreational facilities.
In 2017, the Chesaning Village Council opted in to the state medical marijuana facilities act. In November of the same year, the state’s first licensee under the act, High Life Farms, began construction in Chesaning.
Thus far, the village has granted approximately 32 licenses for various forms of marijuana businesses, according to Village Administrator Troy Feltman, including medical marijuana dispensaries, grower/processor facilities, testing facilities, and secure transport businesses. An additional nine license applications are currently in the works, Feltman said.
The only limitation under the village’s current medical facilities ordinance caps the number of provisioning centers, i.e. storefronts, at two. The River Provisioning and ReLeaf Provisioning Center hold those slots, Feltman said, though the ordinance could be amended to allow additional storefronts in the future.
Feltman noted that the village’s medical ordinance has already been amended by the council, shrinking the buffer zone between schools and provisioning centers from 1,000 feet property line to property line to 500 feet door to door, thus opening up more land for development.
In May, the village council voted to establish an ordinance permitting recreational facilities with the same caveat as the medical ordinance, capping the number of provisioning centers at two.
“The two exisiting (medical) provisioning centers are the only ones that are going to get (recreational) storefront licenses at this point,” Feltman said.“Right now, we’re trying to gauge, ‘Do we need to make some modifications relative to what we’re allowing from a numbers standpoint?’ The planning commission will be taking that up this month.”
In 2018, the Owosso City Council voted to allow medical marijuana facilities, including an unlimited number of growers, processors, safety compliance facilities and secure transporter licenses to set up shop within the city limits — none are in place yet. The facilities must be located in industrial-zoned areas, according to City Manager Nathan Henne.
No more than four medical marijuana provisioning centers are currently allowed in Owosso, Henne continued. They can be located in any B-1 through B-4 commercial districts and industrial zoned areas, but must be at least 100 feet from houses and 200 feet from schools.
In June, the city conducted a lottery to select candidates for the four medical provisioning centers, receiving approximately 110 applications to obtain one of the four spots.
As part of the lottery process, the applicants submitted site plans that included where they planned to open provisioning centers.
The lottery winners and their locations include Lume Cannabis Company, 116 N. Washington St., Jars Holding LLC, 901 W. Main St., GH Processing LLC, 1115 Corunna Ave., and NX Meds, LLC at 300 W. Main St. (although that site is expected to change).
Henne said there are no operational provisioning centers in Owosso at this time, as each of the four are in various stages of development.
The city currently has a moratorium on recreational businesses, he added.
The Laingsburg City Council voted unanimously Nov. 4 to establish an ordinance permitting medical marijuana businesses, according to Peter Preston of Preston Community Services.
Per the approved ordinance, the city will allow two licenses for each of the following uses: Processing, provisioning, secure transport and safety compliance.
The planning commission and the city council are working on the zoning regulations dictating location, setbacks and other dimensional requirements for each type of business, Preston continued.
During the Nov. 4 city council meeting, an ordinance permitting recreational marijuana businesses was also introduced. The types of uses being considered under the recreational ordinance include processor, secure transporter, retailer, microbusiness and consumption establishment, according to Preston.
A public hearing regarding the recreational ordinance is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at city hall.
Opting Out
A number of cities and villages have decided to opt out of allowing medical and/or recreational marijuana facilities, including Corunna, Durand, Perry, Morrice, Byron, New Lothrop, Bancroft, Vernon, Lennon, Ovid and Elsie.
Currently, all townships in Shiawassee County — excluding Fairfield and Shiawassee townships — have opted out of permitting any form of marijuana business. Representatives for Fairfield and Shiawassee townships could not be reached for comment prior to publication.
On Oct. 7, the Corunna City Council unanimously voted to place a one-year moratorium on recreational businesses, temporarily banning the establishment of facilities. The city previously opted out of allowing medical marijuana businesses.
The decision came just weeks before the state began accepting recreational business applications Nov. 1.
City Manager Joe Sawyer recommended the recreational moratorium to the council, since the state has yet to implement a permanent set of rules for recreational businesses.
“The challenge is without all the rules written, and new uses and new environments being created, that it’s hard to regulate when you don’t quite know what’s coming down,” Sawyer said previously. “At the same time, you don’t want people investing in a business because then you’re going to have challenges of grandfather clauses…If you don’t opt out and they create a new use and we didn’t specify that use so somebody does it…To come back and do it after the fact, they’ve already been licensed for it, so you get into the issues of grandfather clauses and eminent domain.”
The village of Bancroft has also opted to establish a moratorium for recreational businesses for the time being, according to village President Brian Barnum.
“Until the rules are in place, it’s tough to say how things will shake out,” Barnum said via phone. “We’ll wait and see what the state does before we make a decision.”
Up and Running
Chesaning has approximately 10 marijuana business properties in operation, according to Feltman, including OrganiLife Group LLC, which opened as a medical marijuana growing and processing facility in March.
The facility, located at 15403 Sharron Road, started off with a 30,000 square-foot building, according to property owner Beau Parmenter, though additional buildings on the 19-acre property could allow for up to a 479,000 square-foot operation when all is said and done, he said.
Since March, OrganiLife has created 34 jobs, according to Parmenter, though he expects to have 350 to 400 employees within the next two to three years.
“It’s the most amazing industry to be in, to be able to help that many people and create a medicine that cures so many people of so many things and takes away pain and brings their quality of life back,” Parmenter said. “I mean, that’s really priceless, as far as I’m concerned. I wake up every day with a smile on my face just being able to be a part of it.”
Joe Greenfelder, owner of Ace Hardware in downtown Chesaning, said he’s grateful to have companies like OrganiLife and High Life Farms coming into the community.
“They’re my biggest customers,” Greenfelder said. “The school normally was, and the village normally was. They’ve surpassed both of those. Each one of them spends about $3,000 to $4,000 a month. They have been really good about buying as much as they can locally.”
Greenfelder said he personally supports the marijuana industry, given that his father died from an opium dependency as a result of treatment for shingles.
“I watched my father die of opium,” Greenfelder said. “He tried the marijuana, but he didn’t like the fogginess it gave him. If we could’ve convinced him to stay on that, he would’ve been here today, probably.”
Greenfelder added that the influx of employees in and around Chesaning offers the village a chance to capitalize.
“In that industry, they don’t want to own a house. They don’t have roots, they don’t want to plant roots yet but they want nice apartments, so we need apartment complexes,” Greenfelder said. “Studio apartments would be perfect….Right now they’re living out of town. If we could draw some of those people in, we could get a night life back in Chesaning.”
Feltman added that from the outset, the Chesaning Village Council saw the marijuana industry as a tremendous economic opportunity.
“I think it was purely a calculation on their part of nothing is happening for years here, if anything, we’ve had industry leave, and they saw this as an opportunity, without question,” Feltman said. “I think we did a very good job up front being transparent with not only the public but with the businesses coming in, saying, ‘Here’s what we’re going to require,’ and we’ve stuck to that. We pride ourselves on being business friendly and I think that reputation got out into the industry.”
Despite the often negative connotation that comes with marijuana, Feltman said the village has had no negative impacts — since welcoming the industry — to speak of.
“Anything that we’ve done has not put another ounce of marijuana in the streets of Chesaning,” Feltman said. “These people are not selling it to Johnny walking back from school, they’re not putting $20-million into a building and risking it by selling dime bags out the back door. I think we understood they were professional business people that were going to run the businesses ethically and they’ve demonstrated that. We’ve had zero problems.
“It’s been an overwhelmingly positive experience for us from a budgetary standpoint and from the public from the standpoint of having job opportunities, you know, these people are making upwards of $18 to 19 an hour plus performance bonuses up to $400 per week,” Feltman continued. “Those are liveable wages where you can afford to buy a house around here and raise a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.