Open for business

CHESANING TWP. — At long last, locals wishing to think outside the bun will be able to do so without overburdening their odometers.
Taco Bell opened its doors Wednesday in Chesaning, rendering trips to Montrose or Owosso unnecessary.
The restaurant, which is located at the corner of M-52 and M-57 beside the former Brass Bell building, had its grand opening pushed back several times due to various supply chain issues. Orignally the franchisee, Grand Blanc-based Great Lakes Taco — which operates 27 Taco Bells in the state — targeted Dec. 4 as its opening date. On Jan. 8, it was anticipated doors might open within a week.
Six weeks later, and they finally are.
The delays did not seem to have dampened local enthusiasm for the new eatery. Business so far has been robust.
“Area Coach” Denise McNeil — a district manager in layman’s terms, who oversees the Taco Bells in Montrose, Vassar and Flushing in addition to the one in Chesaning — described traffed as “nonstop.”
“We’ve been steady open-to-close every day,” she said.
McNeil is a 31-year Taco Bell veteran, having started as a drive-thru cashier at age 18, and has spent three years as an area coach. She’s seen a lot, and rates area-response to the opening as above average in terms of enthusiasm.
“They love it,” she said. “I joined the (Chesaning Happenings) Facebook page, because I wanted to be, like, ‘hey, we’re open’ but someone in the neighborhood, like, 10 minutes after we opened had already posted something.
“They’ve been waiting 20 years for this, people have said,” McNeil continued, describing Chesaning residents as “very friendly” overall.
The Chesaning Happenings post announcing Taco Bell’s opening generated an above-average number of comments. One, from Gayle Tufts, backed up McNeil’s assertion of steady business, describing “such a line-up when we left town, and when we came back two hours later.”
