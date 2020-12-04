CHESANING — The Chesaning Village Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve marijuana facility licenses for new companies at 9982 and 9726 W. Peet Road after several months of public dialogue concerning the industry in the village.
During previous meetings many area residents voiced concerns about marijuana odor, as well as flooding near the proposed grow facilities. Those concerns prompted a brief moratorium on marijuana license applications in October, with the council voting to entertain applications once more on Nov. 3.
Village President Matt Hoover noted Tuesday the benefits of having the industry in the village are widespread.
“It’s not only sponsoring the events and obviously the fees and taxes that we collect, which are great, it’s the improvements to the buildings, the properties, the surrounding areas,” Hoover said. “The constant improvements brings the property value up, which brings up the neighboring property values.”
“These businesses are booming right now when the rest of the world has kind of been in a shutdown for the last six months,” council member Tina Powell added. “We still don’t know on every single different business level the effects that this pandemic is going to have for years to come. We might end up still losing other businesses that might not be able to bounce back, so I think if there’s anybody willing to come in here and try to open a business and put this kind of money down right now, there should be no question in our minds.”
According to data provided to the village council Nov. 17, the marijuana industry has created approximately 305 jobs locally, spanning nine employers. Additionally, marijuana facilities in the village generated nearly $123,000 in property tax revenue in 2020 alone.
Now the industry is set to add to those numbers.
Heather Khami, of Macomb, submitted plans to develop a marijuana grow facility at 9726 W. Peet Road while Brett Taylor Enterprises LLC intended to do the same at 9982 W. Peet Road, according to village documents.
Both facilities are restricted to selling their product to other marijuana licensees, including those who have provisioning centers, retailers and processing facilities, according to village documents. There will be no on-site sales to the public. Each facility will create about 15 jobs, officials said.
Both special use permits and licensing requests for the proposed grow facilities were approved by the village’s planning commission during an outdoor meeting Sept. 9, despite pushback from area residents.
During an Oct. 6 council meeting at Showboat Park, more than 20 residents spoke about the proposed grow facilities. The overwhelming majority urged the council to deny both requests, citing concerns over odor, flooding and the overall appearance of the proposed facilities.
Taking residents’ concerns into account, former council member Mike Cicalo moved to place a moratorium on marijuana license applications until the drainage and odor issues within the village were resolved. The motion carried 6-1, with former village President Joe Sedlar dissenting.
The moratorium was lifted via a 5-2 vote Nov. 3, with the understanding the council would revisit the Peet Road licensing applications in December.
During Tuesday’s meeting, conducted remotely via Zoom, residents once again spoke of concerns of odor and flooding, encouraging the council to vote down the applications.
With regard to marijuana odor, council member Danielle Chludil explained the only facility routinely receiving odor complaints is High Life Farms, an exisiting grow facility along Brady Street.
“High Life is a facility that the state uses to test new equipment,” Chludil said. “There is a large rotation of construction that goes on there when the state finds new equipment and asks if they can test their equipment out there. (High Life is) kind of the leader in the industry right now and the state is using them. I feel like that causes some impact on why that facility keeps coming up as the odor problem.”
Chludil acknowledged that at some point, village officials may need to ask the grow facility to pause its regular construction to see if it negates the issue.
Regarding flooding along Peet Road (M-57), village Administrator Troy Feltman reiterated his comments from Nov. 3, outlining in a memo to council the Saginaw County Drain Office’s assessment of the area.
“The county public works department has simply noted that they have had Spicer conduct an analysis of the drain’s capacity and they determined that it fully met the 100-year flood design. They are not planning any project improvements in the drain system,” Feltman wrote in a memo to council. “The position of MDOT is that any drainage issues associated with the highway is related to the limited ability to move the runoff from the road service into the drain. In other words, they are restrained because of the limited right of way access points to the drain … They are not proposing to do any improvements because the issue is really getting the water to the drain and not directly related to their infrastructure.”
Moving forward, Feltman said he will work with the county drain office and MDOT to set up an informal community meeting with affected property owners, in hopes of making progress on the issue.
Village resident Rod Toma acknowledged he’s had routine issues with flooding in the area, and while he’s not against new businesses coming to Chesaning, he’d like to see the council listen to its constituents with regard to marijuana.
“You had 95 percent of the people down at Showboat Park (in October) that were against any more facilities coming into Chesaning. … When are you guys going to start listening to the residents here? When is it enough? We’ve got it here now, but when is it enough? When is there going to be a cap on it?”
“Maybe in the future, Rod,” council member Phil Larner replied. “I mean, right now we’re going to be losing state revenue — if we can get something out of these places in the next couple of years to hold Chesaning at the line we’re holding right now, I’m for it. I don’t want to lose anything else in the village, I don’t want to see anyone laid off. I want to see the jobs there.”
“We have to also consider that we have no other industries knocking down our doors to bring jobs here,” Chludil added.
Toma asked the council again: “When is enough? What is the cutoff?”
“I love fair markets,” village President Matt Hoover replied. “I like competition in the market. I don’t like to put artificial caps by (in place) just to have them. I like a free market that somewhat regulates itself.
“We need to be there to make sure they’re not polluting, they’re not pumping noxious things into the air, but as far as market competition, let them have at each other,” he said.
