SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — John Adams, the new vice president of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, brings to the position knowledge of the area and experience working with businesses across Shiawassee County.
The Owosso native started the job — in which he handles marketing, events and membership engagement — Monday.
“It’s such an exciting time to be able to assist our local businesses in economic recovery,” said Adams, 39, alluding to pandemic restrictions in place for the past year. “We have the opportunity to assist our members through the traditional chamber means but also a chance to help them grow their businesses through innovative and new ways.”
One example of providing innovative tools is an upcoming Topics @ Twelve chamber session, where the speaker will talk about what the “new normal” for businesses looks like, offering ways to adapt and excel in a new environment.
Adams will be navigating through pandemic challenges as part of a new chamber team that includes President/CEO Greg Klapko.
The two men have worked together before, in the career services department at Baker College of Owosso, where Adams had the opportunity to work with many area businesses.
“Having known Greg and working with him gives me complete confidence in his vision and leadership,” Adams said. “It adds to my excitement in joining this team.”
Klapko said he believes Adams has the right stuff to serve as chamber vice president.
“John brings to the chamber a proven ability in providing effective leadership with quality customer service,” Klapko said.
“His expertise in marketing, event planning, and employer relations will be valuable to our membership. I have seen first-hand how he cares about and supports the businesses in Shiawassee County.
“I am confident he will provide valuable support to our members while staying focused on our mission to connect leaders and support entrepreneurs so that together we build an extraordinary Shiawassee region.”
Adams graduated from Owosso High School in 2000. He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Calvin University in Grand Rapids and a master’s in business administration with a concentration in leadership studies from Baker College’s Center For Graduate Studies.
For the past 15 years, he worked at Baker in three departments, as an admissions adviser, employment coordinator and — most recently — as the manager of institutional reporting for the Baker system.
For several years, representing chamber member Baker, Adams volunteered as a chamber ambassador, assisting in chamber functions, outreach and membership growth.
He applied for the vice president position, he said, as a way to have a real impact on businesses through challenging times and into recovery.
The new job is going very well so far, he said.
“Everyone has been so welcoming and it’s great to see some familiar faces and get to know and work with some new faces as well,” Adams said.
Adams lives in Owosso with his wife, Natasha Adams, and their 7-year-old twins, Madelynn and Lucas, and their 8-month-old daughter, Elliette.
In his spare time, he enjoys golfing, taking family vacations and going on hikes with his family.
