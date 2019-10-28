OWOSSO — If you’re doing a job you love, you’ll never work a day in your life: For Leslie Bruckman, the words couldn’t ring more true.
In 2011, Bruckman decided to leave her job at the Meijer pharmacy in Caledonia Township to pursue her true passion: baking.
Now, after working from her home, she’s opening a commercial bakery downtown, expanding Nom Nom Sweeties, which she’s been running single-handedly for the past eight years.
The move downtown is possible in part to a nearly $7,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) through the new Match on Main program, which began in March.
Bruckman, 37, said it all began with that brave decision eight years ago.
“I always really liked art, and it was kind of at the beginning of the Food Network craze where they were showing Duff Goldman (of ‘Ace of Cakes’) and Buddy Valastro (of TLC’s ‘Cake Boss’),” Bruckman said. “Here were these guys, they’re artists, and they’re using their art to create these fabulous masterpieces of edible materials, and here I was, I was an artist and I felt like I wasn’t ever really utilizing my skills because I was working at this pharmacy. Being an artist and working in that field, it was just like ‘Do your job, go home, sleep.’ It was just existing; it wasn’t very fulfilling.”
Inspired by the work of Goldman and Valastro, Bruckman started making chocolate truffles and caramel corn from home. The treats quickly gained a following among family, friends and those at downtown Owosso’s Thursday night Artisan Market, according to Bruckman, which prompted her to expand into cakes.
She admits, though, the decision to pursue baking full-time, shortly after giving birth to her second child, was a risk, given that she had a family to support.
“I started practicing, watching all of the tutorials that I could get my hands on, a lot of online self-education has happened for sure,” Bruckman said. “I was kind of stuck between a rock and a hard place (at the time) where I couldn’t really even afford day care to go back to work, but working at home I could be there for my kids still and not have to worry about a babysitter. It was scary though, because if there’s no business, you’re not going to be making any money.”
Luckily for Bruckman, word of mouth has allowed Nom Nom Sweeties to take off; she bakes cakes, cupcakes and cake pops year-round, in addition to her chocolate truffles and caramel corn during the holiday season.
Growing Pains
Since launching Nom Nom Sweeties in 2011, all of Bruckman’s work has been done out of her 800-square-foot apartment in Owosso, which, as the business has grown, has made things challenging, she said.
“I try to keep it mostly to my dining room and my kitchen, and I’ve got everything very nice and organized. There’s a shelving unit that has all of my cake tools in it, and my kitchen has two cupboards dedicated to all of my baking stuff,” Bruckman said. “The biggest hassle is I work during school hours and then I have to kind of like pick it up and put it away when my son comes home so that things don’t get contaminated.”
The space limitations forced Bruckman to turn away orders and, even as recently as last year, she considered putting the business on hold.
“More and more I was contemplating putting it on a shelf and going back to work somewhere else, maybe finding a job at another bakery or something, because the working-from-home aspect was getting out of control,” Bruckman said.
“Last year, in August, I had a wedding that was for over 300 people and it was just so insane trying to keep everything organized,” she continued. “I felt like I almost wasn’t able to put my full quality of work into it. At that point I didn’t know if I wanted to take on bigger orders anymore, I didn’t know if I wanted to take on so many orders anymore because I felt they began to sacrifice their quality.”
A Key Collaboration
In November 2018, Bruckman was approached by Bobbi Fuller, owner and founder of Blossom Boutique, an infant and children’s clothing store at 118 S. Washington St. in Owosso.
Fuller had met Bruckman previously while coordinating a fundraising event for the Child Advocacy Center, where Bruckman had come in as a vendor, selling her truffles and cupcakes. Recognizing her culinary prowess, Fuller made it a point to collaborate with Bruckman, featuring her baked goods during several Ladies Night Out events among area downtown businesses.
Last fall, Fuller said she was introduced to the concept of micro-businessing, i.e. taking spaces that are too large, especially for retail spaces, and chopping them up, so that there are multiple businesses occupuying the same building.
The concept seemed attractive to Fuller, given that she had a 600-square-foot space that wasn’t being put to much use at Blossom.
“For a while we were using that back space for crafts and classes, but we were seeing that we weren’t profiting off of it, so we’re like ‘Okay, we have all this square footage that we can’t fill with product, so what are we going to do with it?” Fuller said.
That’s when she thought of leasing the space to Bruckman.
“Her cakes are out of this world,” Fuller said, “and I wanted to help bring a dynamic into downtown that would be prosperous, I wasn’t going to try to bring in another business that I didn’t think could be successful.”
Having opened Blossom Boutique in October 2017, Fuller added that she was excited to offer an opportunity to another promising entrepreneur.
“For me, I was born and raised in Owosso, I had to work really hard to get to business owning and Leslie specifically is in the same place, I mean neither of us come from families who were like ‘Here’s a bunch of money to start your business.’ We have families that are supportive, but we had to do the real grind to actually get here and to see the young entrepreneurs that are stepping up in this community, it’s making our community evolve,” Fuller said. “It’s a different vibe than what it was 10, 15, 20 years ago. It’s nice to see a community starting to come together, and more people are wanting to come here and travel here. For me, to bring in another young entrepreneur, I think it’s just helping to continue that progressive movement downtown.”
For Bruckman, the offer of space couldn’t have come at a better time.
“It’s been difficult doing the cakes in the home, from the lack of space and always having to quit my work at a certain time,” Bruckman said. “It’ll be nice at the end of the work day if I’m in the middle of a project I can just kind of leave it now where it’s at.”
A Match on Main
While working with the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to develop a business plan for a move downtown, Bruckman said she learned of a potential grant opportunity through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
The program, Match on Main, launched in March, and provides grants between $5,000 and $25,000 to Main Street communities in partnership with local small businesses seeking support.
In August, Owosso Main Street was one of nine Michigan Main Street communities to receive funding, with $6,975 awarded to Nom Nom Sweeties for interior renovations and permanent equipment.
Bruckman said the grant will cover the cost of purchasing additional ovens (so she has three), wallpaper, lighting fixtures, as well as a refrigerated display case.
“It feels really great because having to worry about when would I be able to afford the display case, what was I going to be doing until then was troubling,” Bruckman said. “Now, it just feels like everything will be really tied together and just the fact that I get to be in downtown Owosso on top of it all, that feels really awesome to me, because downtown Owosso is just really an awesome place to be, there are so many amazing things going on in the community.”
Owosso Main Street Executive Director Josh Adams said he’s excited to see Bruckman move downtown.
“I think it’s great, it’s a great way to use the property, coming in alongside another business owner, sharing the space,” Adams said. “Anything like that with specialty baked goods, specialty cakes, things that draw people from throughout the county is really great for us to have downtown. We at Owosso Main Street and at the state level with the MEDC are really looking at new ways to foster new small business development within more rural communities like ourselves.
“Leslie has proven herself with her home business,” Adams continued, “and to be able to have her move into a brick and mortar, that’s really the story of small business and we want to see that happening more downtown.”
Sweet Treats Coming Soon
With the new bakery space on the horizon downtown, Bruckman said she’ll finally be able to provide baked goods on a consistent basis, as opposed to only by order. Items will include cupcakes, cake by the slice, brownies and French macarons.
Bruckman will be adding a second employee to the business; her stepmother Chris Austin will assist in baking and frosting cakes, as well as with the financial bookkeeping.
Renovations on the 600-square-foot space began last week, Bruckman continued, and she expects Nom Nom Sweeties to be open for business by Jan. 1.
“I did not think that this would actually be the direction my business would take, I just know that every step of the way, everything that I’ve done to grow my business has been shocking to me,” Bruckman said.
For more information about Nom Nom Sweeties, visit nomnomsweeties.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.