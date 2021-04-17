Shiawassee SOARs takes hiatus, seeks sponsors

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — After feeding thousands of people for weeks, the Shiawassee Supporting Our Area Restaurants (SOARS) is now on hiatus — unless sponsors step forward to bring the program back to life.
All together, the volunteer group gave away 11,000 meals from numerous restaurants at distribution events held throughout the county three times a week for five weeks. The effort was funded by $105,000 in donations from area organizations and individuals.
Shiawassee SOARS operated in eight municipalities in the county from March 10 through April 12, and organizers would love to restart the program with fresh funds.
“I know for restaurant owners, this has made the difference between keeping staff employed or not. It’s allowed some to stay open,” Shiawassee Family YMCA CEO/Executive Director Laura Archer said. “For individuals, our volunteer teams have said people have shed tears of gratitude to be able to eat a healthy meal.
“For many people, it was the first time they needed support. I know how meaningful it was for them to know we’re all in this together.”
Archer organized the program with partners Greg Klapko, president/CEO of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce; Justin Horvath, president/CEO of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership; Emily Marrah, relationship specialist for the United Way of Genesee County serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties; and Candyce Wolsfeld, executive director of the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce.
In Durand alone, Shiawassee SOARS provided 1,033 meals in five weeks. Sixty-one percent of those served were either under 18 or over 65 years old, Wolsfeld said.
“We saw an increase (in demand) all the time. We had many days when we ran out of food,” Wolsfeld said. “People are disappointed it’s over. Durand obviously needs the program, which was obviously a success here.”
On occasions when there was leftover food, Durand volunteer Mike Nazarian would distribute meals to senior citizens in his neighborhood who were unable to come to the distribution events.
Others volunteering to coordinate the Durand SOARS distribution were John Matesjewski, Deb Doyle, Rebecca Napier, Karen Warner and Franciska Richardson.
Participating Durand restaurants did well, and several have said they would sign up again, Wolsfeld said. The owner of Union Station Smokehouse, Dave Bryant, told Wolsfeld Shiawassee SOARS sustained the eatery after a kitchen fire in February temporarily shut it down.
Wolsfeld said the program had the added benefits of bringing people to downtown Durand, and leading to such community-wide efforts as a beautification campaign.
“A lot of good things have come from this program,” she said. “I hope people will give more donations so we can bring it out of hiatus.”
A full-scale, county-wide operation costs $21,000, but Archer noted Shiawassee SOARS could continue on a smaller scale. For example, volunteers could serve 100 meals a day for three days at a cost of $3,000. Restaurants are paid $10 per meal.
To donate, call the YMCA at (989) 725-8136 or visit the YMCA website at shiawasseeymca.org and push the “donate” button and then choose “food support campaign.” Donors can indicate they wish to support Shiawassee SOARS.
Archer said she would be happy to coordinate the program again if it restarts.
“There are many families who are still affected by the pandemic,” she said. “The need is not going away.”
