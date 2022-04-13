Back in business

OWOSSO — Many people would struggle to face the world with resolute good cheer after rising before dawn and spending nine hours on their feet. However, Carrie Ford, a counter worker at Bea’s Bakery on Washington Street, was still all friendly smiles towards the end of her long shift Tuesday.
Of course, this wasn’t just any shift — it was Ford’s first regular shift in eight months, as Bea’s rolled out the welcome mat to customers for the first time since a fire shuttered the eatery last summer.
The Bea’s fire also shuttered its sister bakery, Lance’s in Durand, which relied on the Bea’s kitchen for product; Lance’s also opened back up Tuesday.
The re-opening came after a litany of false starts. Nobody imagined that the kitchen fire that broke out on July 14 would sideline Bea’s for quite so long.
But even after a topsy-turvy odyssey, the local appetite for Bea’s treats had not diminished. Once folks heard the bakery was back “for real this time,” they turned out in droves to clean the place out of pastry.
“We opened our doors at 6:45 this morning and we had a line clear down the sidewalk,” Ford said. “I would say we sold out at around 11.”
Normally running out of things to sell would have meant an early exit for Ford and her coworkers, but a mound of preorder boxes kept them at their posts until the traditional weekday closing time of 1 p.m.
Ford estimated the bakery received preorders for upwards of 600 donuts.
The blaze was a relatively minor one — Owosso Public Safety smothered it quickly — but it packed an outsized wallop in terms of smoke damage, necessitating the kitchen be “torn down to the studs” and rebuilt, as owner Zac DeGood put it in August.
At the time, DeGood was hopeful the remodel might be accomplished swiftly enough for the bakery to be back up and running by November. By late September, it was already clear Bea’s wasn’t going to make it back in 2021, with a Facebook post announcing that any estimated reopening would be “after the first of the year.”
A subsequent post on the Bea’s page in December targeted February for the bakery’s comeback, citing a holdup in approval of “engineering plans” as a major reason for the rebuild’s delay. That plan didn’t come to fruition either, but Bea’s did participate in the Downtown Owosso Chocolate Walk on Feb. 25, giving walkers a peek at some of the completed renovations.
On Feb. 28 it was announced Bea’s would be “100% opening” March 22, and entreaties to place preorders for pickup on that day were issued regularly over the next week until March 9, when further “construction delays” pushed the date back to April 1, and then, at last April 12.
All things considered, it was a great first day back on the job.
“I’m very excited to be back. It’s great to be back into a normal routine and see the community,” Ford said. “The support we got from them today was overwhelming. So many people were here and were happy to see us back,” said Ford. “It was nice to see a lot of our regulars come back … because they become part of your day; they become your friends.”
