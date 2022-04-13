Back in business

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then windy overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.