OWOSSO — After being shut down for more than five months due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, gyms throughout the state re-opened in early September and in the Owosso area, more than a month after the re-opening, gyms still look and operate differently than before.
Cooper Noon, 20, of East Lansing regularly works out at Robbins Fitness Center, 1231 W. Main St., in Owosso. The student at Michigan State University said not being able to work out in gyms took a toll on him mentally and physically.
“It’s been tough,” he said. “It takes a hit on your mental health and a lot of people go to the gym — it’s kind of an escape from the real world, a stress reliever in a sense, especially being a college student. It’s definitely something I’ve missed doing every single day. So it’s good to get back.”
Noon, who especially enjoys using the free weights, said he and his buddies bought some equipment and built their own workout place to stay fit for months. Then, when gyms re-opened, he decided to work out at Robbins and is now an intern at the gym.
“They were one of the first gyms to open up right after the lockdown,” Noon said. “They opened up right away. So I just started making the trip out here and it’s super clean and super nice and I decided to stick with it.”
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order closing all gyms on March 16. She announced that gyms would be allowed to re-open Sept. 9 with limitations. They included patrons must wear masks at all times, 25 percent capacity restrictions, 6 feet social distancing, providing equipment cleaning products and other guidelines.
Another fitness enthusiast glad to be back working out is Owosso’s Eric Redmond. Redmond regularly works out at the Shiawassee Family Area YMCA , 515 W. Main.
“It feels great to be back working out,” he said. “I feel good, being able to get back to focus on being healthy, especially knowing that being the healthiest I can be would help me if I got sick. I feel safe at the Y, which has never been cleaner.”
The past five to six months have also been hard times for the people who run and work at gyms in Michigan, said Curtis Smith, assistant manager of Planet Fitness in Owosso.
“The shutdown was rough,” he said. “I mean, being shut down, we weren’t going to be getting any revenue or anything. We were mainly in here just cleaning and making sure that we were actually able to meet the requirements that we thought were going to be in place for us.
“The biggest challenge, very similar to everyone else, is just the unknowing of what is going to happen tomorrow,” Smith said. “We knew we could be told, ‘Hey, we are re-opening tomorrow.’ and we would have to be ready to re-open.”
Planet Fitness, he said, even started using a different cleaner to combat COVID-19.
“We were using Virex (disinfectant cleaner). It was able to kill the coronavirus but it took some time. The general precaution for it was to be on for 10 minutes. We switched to something that actually only takes 45 seconds,” he said.
Smith said every other piece of cardio equipment is shut down to make sure people are social distanced. Masks are mandatory, he said.
“When someone comes through the door, they have to be wearing a mask and when they are working out, they have to be wearing a mask,” Smith said. “Our capacity is 120 people at any given time — 25 percent of what our full capacity is.”
Every type of equipment that was available before the pandemic is available now, Smith said.
“We didn’t have to pull away any particular piece of equipment. Even with half of our cardio being shut down for social distancing. We still have 48 to 40 pieces of cardio any any given time.”
He said tanning, hydro massages, regular massages and total body enhancements are available as well.
“Probably one of the biggest challenges is just making sure the people undersand we are taking it (COVID-19) seriously here,” Smith said.
Laura Archer, CEO/executive director at the Shiawassee Family YMCA said safety is the No. 1 priority for members and staff.
“Masks are required to enter and be in our facility,” Archer said. “Upon entering the facility, everybody goes through a quick health screening, including a touch-free temperature check. All of this, for staff and members, is logged confidentially in case we need information for contact tracing for the Shiawassee County Health Department.”
One-way traffic flow, constant cleaning and sanitizing of equipment also are the rule, she said.
“Our fitness ambassadors, a new staff position, sanitize equipment and also monitor the fitness center to answer questions, etc.,” Archer said. “We have all been trained following CDC and health department recommendations in terms of cleaning and safety, the cleaning products we use, the PPE we wear and the procedures we follow.”
Archer said the YMCA also continues to offer outside options for group exercise classes and pickleball. The fitness center is open, as is its aerobics studio with social distancing guidelines in place.
“We are currently using our gym for group exercise classes when we have larger numbers of participants and need more space. The locker rooms and showers are open. And we are excited that we are able to offer our free child care with limited hours again this week for our members,” she said.
She added that as the YMCA moves through its reopening plan, the facility is slowly adding more opportunities and services.
“We make the decisions about what to add back at what time in collaboration with our State Alliance of Michigan YMCAs and our local health department,” Archer said.
“Our largest challenge was trying to stay connected with our members during the 181 days we were closed,” she said. “We have some of the same financial struggles that all businesses and non-profits have faced over the past 6-7 months.”
Roberto Larrivey, owner/operator of Robbins Fitness Center, said his gym might be smaller than others, but he keeps safety at its core.
“Robbins Fitness Center has always prided itself on having a clean and safe environment,” Larrivey said. “The fact that there are hardwood floors throughout and the equipment is metal makes it easy to disinfect. We did hire specialists to come disinfect and thoroughly clean twice per day using medical grade products. We ask members to wear masks and clean equipment before and after work outs. We also installed a plexiglass screen for the front desk. Lastly, we upgraded the HVAC with special MERV8 filters.”
Larrivey said there is plenty of space to social distance. Every other treadmill has been shut off. Cardio and group exercises are done on the second floor.
“Robbins is an upscale 27,000-square-foot facility,” Larrivey said. “We have plenty of space to distance equipment. Although our capacity is 25 percent, it has not affected our members’ workouts.”
Being closed for several months was tough, however.
“The biggest challenge has been being closed for six months,” Larrivey said. “We went above and put up two large commerical tents with 30 pieces of equipment. We did this complimentary for our members. The second large challenge was maintaining a large, historic building with no income.”
