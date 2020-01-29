PERRY — Soon there will be more “Real Michigan BBQ” to go around — and a few beverages to help customers cool down if it gets too spicy.
Johnny’s V’s Smoke Shack is undergoing a major expansion that, when complete, will more than double its capacity, according to co-manager Charles Spring.
The eatery, 3062 W. Britton Road, is constructing the addition on the west side of the current takeout-oriented business.
The new dining area will add about 75 seats to bring the total to more than 100. Currently, the restaurant can seat about 30 people. The parking lot is also being expanded to accommodate the increase in patrons.
Spring said construction of the addition is expected to be complete sometime in March, possibly as soon as late February if things move ahead of schedule. He said the business plans to keep the same food the restaurant has become known for, but is adding beer and wine for the first time.
The location does a lot of carry-out and Spring said the owners, Kevin and Susan Dittrich, wanted to expand to give customers more options.
“The owners want to have enough seating so that when people come in it’s not packed, because right now in about 10 minutes, the whole dining room can fill up,” Spring said.
The Perry location was especially busy since a fire at the original Johnny V’s in Corunna gutted the building.
The fire was caused by high winds blowing flames from a smoker against the restaurant’s exterior wall.
Items inside the restaurant that weren’t destroyed were damaged by smoke and/or water. The owners had the building demolished. The Dittrichs have not determined future plans for the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.