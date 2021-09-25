LANSING — State officials Thursday said unemployment in Shiawassee County rose slightly in August, but remained near pandemic lows.
The Michigan Bureau of Labor Market of Information and Strategic Initiatives released unadjusted figures for counties for August. The figures lag behind the statewide numbers by several weeks.
According to the latest report, Shiawassee County’s unemployment rate in August was 5.5% — up from 5.2% in July. The county rate has not been lower than 5.2% since March 2020 when it was 4.5%, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the state economy for several weeks.
The county’s unemployment rate hit a high of 27.8% in April 2020, but fell six straight months after that to 5.2%. The rate hit 6.7% in January of this year before again falling.
In mid-September, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget said the statewide seasonally adjusted jobless rate displayed little change in August, edging down by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.7 percent.
Employment in Michigan increased by 14,000 and unemployment declined by 3,000, resulting in a monthly workforce advance of 11,000.
The national jobless rate moved down by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 5.2 percent and was half a percentage point above the Michigan rate. Since August 2020, the national rate fell by 3.2 percentage points, while the statewide rate declined by 3.8 percentage points.
“Michigan’s labor market indicators displayed only minimal change in August,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “However, total employment and payroll jobs both continued to edge up over the month.”
A monthly survey of employers indicated that Michigan nonfarm employment was stable in August, advancing by 5,000, or 0.1 percent, resulting in an August job total of 4,172,000.
Minor job changes occurred in most statewide industries between July and August. The most pronounced over-the-month employment addition occurred in the state’s transportation equipment manufacturing sector (up 4,000). Recalls and layoffs in this industry continued in August as a result of shortages of semiconductors used in vehicles.
This week, state officials said the unadjusted unemployment rates declined in 15 of Michigan’s 17 labor market areas in August.
Seventy-nine Michigan counties exhibited jobless rate declines in August, while four counties had jobless rate increases over the month.
“Most of Michigan’s regional labor markets displayed typical seasonal trends in August,” Rourke said. “Unemployment rates fell in most areas. Two regions with jobless rate increases in August had temporary auto-related layoffs due to the continuing semiconductor chip shortage.”
According to unadjusted preliminary state figures, the number of county residents employed in August fell from 30,901 to 30,541. The number unemployed, however, only increased from 1,686 to 1,765. The labor force in the county shrunk slightly from 32,587 to 32,306.
August regional jobless rates were above pre-pandemic August 2019 levels, officials said. Fifteen Michigan labor market areas had unemployment rate increases over the last two years, with a median gain of a full percentage point.
Despite mixed trends over the year, regional employment totals remained below August 2019 levels, with a median drop of 5.0 percent over the two-year period. The largest reduction occurred in the Flint MSA.
