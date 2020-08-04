OWOSSO — Starting Saturday, Indian Trails will restart most of its daily scheduled bus service, which includes routes throughout Michigan, and into Chicago, Milwaukee and Duluth, along with reduced connections with the Greyhound and Amtrak national transportation networks.
“We’re grateful to be resuming this important service in our region,” Indian Trails President Chad Cushman said. “Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve faced the biggest economic challenge in the 110-year history of our family-owned company. It feels great to bring more employees back to work and watch part of our 74-bus fleet roll off the lots and back on the road again.”
The Phase I resumption of service includes approximately 80 communities served by Indian Trails each day.
Tickets for every active Indian Trails route can be purchased at the company’s webstore. Schedules for all active routes, plus a map, are posted online.
Tickets can be purchased in person at more than 90 locations statewide and beyond, though the company recommends passengers call ahead to ensure that the travel center nearest them will be open since many are still closed.
One temporary exception to the restart will be Battle Creek, where Indian Trails’ buses normally connect with Amtrak. The trains are currently operating on a reduced schedule that does not allow for such connections, so Indian Trails will resume Battle Creek service when Amtrak does. However, Indian Trails and Amtrak still connect in Milwaukee.
Indian Trails suspended operation of its daily scheduled routes March 21 for financial and safety reasons. The company said there was a steep decline in passenger demand as businesses and government authorities restricted non-essential travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and many bus terminals and travel centers closed. The other major factor was concern for the health of passengers, drivers, and staff as the coronavirus spread.
Now, the economic obstacle has at least been temporarily overcome with about $2.4 million in federal CARES Act funding through the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which will help subsidize losses on all contracted and subsidized routes throughout Michigan and Wisconsin for the remainder of 2020 and perhaps the early part of 2021 as ridership builds back up.
The Phase I resumption represents about 25 percent of normal operations.
The health and safety of passengers and employees are being addressed with a set of precautionary measures, including:
n Requiring passengers to wear face masks for the duration of their trips — “No Mask, No Ride.”
n Providing hand sanitizer on all buses.
n Limiting the number of passengers per bus.
n Asking passengers to occupy seats as far apart as possible.
n Ventilating buses with fresh air rather than air recirculated through the heating/cooling system.
n Providing transparent, protective barriers between drivers and passengers with the first row of seats blocked off.
n Cleaning and disinfecting buses after each run, with particular attention to high-touch areas such as handrails, arm rests, and restrooms.
n Spraying the entire interior of each bus with a general disinfectant for additional sanitization.
n Requiring daily temperature and symptom checks of all on-duty Indian Trails employees, and requiring the entire workforce to abide by a comprehensive COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan. Of course, staff members must stay home if they feel sick.
Status of Other
Indian Trails Operations
n Michigan Flyer, the airport shuttle service of Indian Trails, suspended all of its daily runs between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor and Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) as of March 16. The service remains suspended until further notice, including the AirRide service that connects Ann Arbor and DTW.
n Indian Trails Charter Service, which enables groups to rent motorcoaches with drivers for trips to whatever destinations they choose in the Continental U.S. or Canada has continued operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, though at a reduced level.
n D2A2 commuter service between Detroit and Ann Arbor was launched March 16, 2019, by the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan in partnership with the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and operated by Michigan Flyer. D2A2 remains temporarily suspended at this time.
