City: Matthews Building owner agrees to timeline on repairs

OWOSSO — The city has dismissed its court case against the owner of the Matthews Building — which claims multiple ordinance violations — in exchange for the owner’s promise to complete specific work on the condemned building, 300 W. Main St., by specific dates.
The parties — the city and building owner Nemer Haddad — entered into a settlement agreement that drops the city’s court case. The terms were accepted by the Owosso City Council.
“The owners conceded to everything the city council asked for,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in an email. “If they don’t meet (the) deadline, we go to trial.”
The agreement requires Haddad to complete the following work on the three-section structure by March 31, a date Henne said was suggested by Haddad:
n Install a new roof with “proper” insulation and drainage on the waterfront building section
n Install new structural support for the roof on the building section that fronts Shiawassee River
n Replace all boarded-up windows
n Remove all granite veneer
n Remove granite veneer furring strips
n Replace any window that does not properly fit to the brick wall surface as a result of the removal of the granite veneer
“Once this work is completed, the river trail under the M-21 bridge will reopen for recreational traffic,” Henne said. Currently, the section of the river trail that runs alongside the building has been closed as potentially dangerous because of the structure’s poor condition.
The agreement further states Haddad’s failure to complete the installation of the new roof by April 1 will be considered a breach of the agreement.
“Defendant (Haddad) hereby accepts that no delay is permissible, no matter if delay is related to an act of God or circumstance,” the document reads. Only by written consent of the city can demolition or roof installation be delayed.
If Haddad fails to keep his end of the agreement, then the city’s claims of repeated ordinance violations will go to trial.
The settlement also acknowledges Haddad acquired a demolition permit for the roof, installed a temporary fence in accordance with a fence site plan and began demolition of the roof Oct. 14.
The city filed a lawsuit against Haddad months ago, after he didn’t pay several citations issued for ordinance violations regarding the building. The riverfront section of the condemned Matthews Building has a collapsed roof and other deficiencies so serious city officials recently closed part of a walking trail next to the building, citing concerns about endangering the public.
Haddad’s original development plan — the same as the one put forth earlier by the previous Matthews Building owner, real estate broker Randy Woodworth — was to transform the 31,000-square-foot facility into retail, commercial and office space, and 17 upper-floor apartments, at an estimated cost of $8 million.
Haddad’s representative, consultant John Hambrick on July 21 told council members the project would create 25 to 40 temporary construction jobs and a potential of 70 jobs when the renovation is complete and occupied by tenants. However, the three prospective tenants lined up so far were restaurants that might drop out because of COVID-19 restrictions, Hambrick suggested.
The Matthews Building, which has sat vacant since 2015, has long been targeted for redevelopment. When Haddad purchased it in 2019, he planned to install a marijuana retail store but then found out his state-financing deal was off because a marijuana-related business was involved.
The building has been either empty or underutilized for many years. About five years ago, Woodworth and partners purchased the structure with a plan to renovate the space into 20 or so high-end apartments, and office and retail space. The section of the building that abuts the river, formerly a brewery, was to have been redeveloped into a brew pub.
In January 2019, Woodworth announced a downsized plan to develop the building section along the river into a restaurant, saying the cost to rehab the building was significantly more than the grant dollars lined up, making the project financially unfeasible. Before moving forward with the new plan, Woodworth sold the structure to Haddad.
I predict the city moving forward with a lawsuit in 2021.
